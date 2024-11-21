'Would love to': Republicans jostle for open spots on Marjorie Taylor Greene-led DOGE panel

Some House Republicans are embracing the idea of Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., leading a new congressional subcommittee dedicated to cutting down on government waste.

House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer, R-Ky., is planning to commission a new panel under his purview called the Delivering on Government Efficiency (DOGE) subcommittee, Fox News Digital first learned on Thursday.

And multiple Republican lawmakers have already told Fox News Digital they hope to join the panel.

"Marjorie would take no prisoners," said Rep. Tim Burchett, R-Tenn., who said he's already texted Greene about the subcommittee. "I would love to be on it."

Rep. Anna Paulina Luna, R-Fla., who is also aiming for a spot on the committee, said, "good for her" when asked about Greene leading the panel.

"I think she'll be a basically an immovable object on some of the spending cuts that we need," Luna said.

As to her own bid for a spot, she said, "We're going to make a push right now."

It comes after Trump announced the creation of an advisory panel called the Department of Government Efficiency, which he tapped Vivek Ramaswamy and Elon Musk to lead.

Trump said the panel would help his administration "slash excess regulations, cut wasteful expenditures and restructure Federal Agencies."

Rep. Cory Mills, R-Fla., a member of the newly created DOGE Caucus, said that whoever were to lead the subcommittee should be "hawkish" on fiscal matters.

"I'd definitely be interested in it," Mills said. " I always talk about three things, which is repealing programs and departments that no longer serve the intended purposes; reforming certain areas where we understand that, just the way times change, the requirements and needs change as well; and then also re-energize in certain areas to make sure that Americans know what's accessible to them as far as assets or resources."

Rep. Byron Donalds, R-Fla., who serves on Comer's Oversight Committee, did not feel strongly one way or another about joining the DOGE subcommittee but praised Greene's ascension to the chair.

"One thing about Marjorie is that she's, you know, she's locked in on details, and so she's going to want to be very helpful to Elon and Vivek," Donalds said. "And obviously, we're breaking new ground here."

He also suggested that Rep. Michael Cloud, R-Texas, would be "very good" on the subcommittee.

Cloud did show interest when asked by Fox News Digital, and he similarly praised Greene.

"Reining in the federal government and restoring accountability is one of the most important tasks we face in this next Congress. These efforts are essential if we are to support the mandate President Trump has been given by the American people, and I am eager to contribute to this effort in any capacity," Cloud said in a statement.

"Congresswoman Greene has shown she’s the right person to challenge the norms and drive the kind of change Washington desperately needs."

House Freedom Caucus Chairman Andy Harris, R-Md., did not weigh in directly on Greene but said he "would hope" some fiscal hawks in his conservative group would be considered for positions.

Fox News Digital's Brooke Singman contributed to this report.