San Francisco ready for ‘change,’ Pelosi faces criticism from hometown crowd ahead of reelect bid

Voters in San Francisco told Fox News they are not satisfied with their representatives in Washington, D.C., and criticized two long-standing politicians.

House Speaker "Nancy Pelosi is probably the example of—sometimes the world changes without you," Klay, who lives in the Tenderloin district, told Fox News.

"It's not even just her," he added. "I think that's just the way the policies are on Capitol Hill. They're antiquated."

Pelosi has represented San Francisco in Congress for 33 years. In January, she announced she will run for another term.

"If she does run again, even though people don’t change, there’s going to have to be a lot of change," Klay said.

Gianni, who works the docks as a guide on Fisherman’s Wharf, said businesses in San Francisco are suffering.

"I think there’s got to be a change," Gianni said. "When we’re left for dead over here on the streets … and all the storefront owners, and all the cars are broken into, there’s got to be a change."

Santi said he would like to see more people of color in power.

"I’m more by the people for the people," Santi told Fox News.

Another man, Paul, said he thought Sen. Dianne Feinstein, who represents California, was well qualified.

"I just hope she can remember everything," he said. "I’m 53 this month, and I’m forgetting stuff."

Feinstein was first elected to the Senate in 1992. The 88-year-old Democrat has not indicated whether she plans to run for reelection.

Lizzy said she thinks there should be an age limit with politicians whether they are good or bad.

"You get to a point where you're kind of outdated on the times, and you've been in the position so long where you're kind of stuck in your own ways," Lizzy said of Feinstein. "So maybe she should retire."

Paul told Fox News he focuses more on a candidate's political party, rather than the individual.

"Everybody is good and bad at the same time," Paul, who leans democrat, said. "I’ve got to look at the overall more than individuals."

Neither Democrat's office responded to a request for comment.