San Francisco
Published

San Francisco pizza shop fires employee who told police officers they 'were not welcome'

The San Francisco employee was a trainee on his third day and was let go, the pizza shop said

Louis Casiano
By Louis Casiano | Fox News
A San Francisco pizza shop fired an employee after a police union said several officers were told they were not welcome at the restaurant.

The San Francisco Police Officer's Association posted on Twitter Sunday that several officers went into Pizza Squared and were told they "were not welcome in the restaurant."

The union said it reached out to the owners about the "shameful and hateful actions of one of their employees."

OMAHA POLICE OFFICERS INJURED IN SHOOTOUT WITH SUSPECTED BURGLAR ID'D

On Monday, the pizzeria tweeted that the employee was a trainee on his third day. 

"When our shift manager told us about the incident after it happened, we expressly told him we didn’t share his views & that he was out of line," the tweet states. "He was fired at the end of the day."

The restaurant said it apologized to the police union. 

Union President Tracy McCray told FOX San Francisco that police officers have dined at the pizza shop and never faced any mistreatment in the past. 

"We were pleased to receive an immediate response from the owners, including a sincere apology for their employee’s actions and a commitment to meet with the affected officers and make this unfortunate situation right," he said.

Pizza Squared restaurant in San Francisco. The shop fired an employee who denied service to police officers, it said. 

Pizza Squared restaurant in San Francisco. The shop fired an employee who denied service to police officers, it said.  (Google Maps)

Over the years, some police officers across the country have been denied service at restaurants because of their chosen profession. 

Louis Casiano is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to louis.casiano@fox.com.

