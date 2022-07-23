Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Senate
Published

Same-sex marriage bill sparks elevator spat between senators

47 Republicans helped the bill codifying gay marriage pass the House earlier this week

By Andrew Mark Miller | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for July 23 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for July 23

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Democratic Sen. Tammy Baldwin says she confronted Republican Sen. Marco Rubio in an elevator over his opposition to a bill codifying gay marriage into law, legislation that Rubio says is a "waste of time."

Baldwin says that she called out Rubio on the elevator shortly after he told a reporter that the bill to codify same-sex marriage into law currently being debated in the Senate is "waste of time."

"You probably would have loved to be on the elevator to see the exchange after," Baldwin told CNN on Thursday, adding that "of course I did" speak to the Florida Republican about his comment.

"I said that, 'The recent Supreme Court decision eroded a constitutional right to privacy. There's a whole bunch of cases that have been decided based on a constitutional right to privacy that are in jeopardy,' which he disagrees with. And anyways, I said we'll be talking some more," Baldwin added.

JAPAN COURT RULES SAME-SEX MARRIAGE BAN IS NOT UNCONSTITUTIONAL

Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., walks to the Senate subway after a vote in the U.S. Capitol 

Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., walks to the Senate subway after a vote in the U.S. Capitol  (Photo by Bill Clark/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)

Baldwin declined to say what Rubio said in response to her.

When asked about Baldwin’s claim by Fox 13 on Friday, Rubio reiterated his stance that the bill is not something everyday Americans are concerned about.

"I don't think we should be spending time on a non-issue and a non-problem," Rubio said. "It's as simple as that. I just don't. Not when people are paying $4.66 for gas. Not when inflation and prices for some of the most basic goods and services in our country are crushing middle class Americans."

Rubio continued, "This is just not real. It's a fake problem. I don't vote for fake problems. I don't vote to solve problems that don't exist. It's important for the priorities of the people in Washington to be the priorities of the people that sent us there."

WAPO, NY TIMES COLUMNS WARN OF GOP ‘BACKLASH’ AGAINST LGBTQ RIGHTS, FEAR REVERSAL OF GAY MARRIAGE

U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin (D-WI) speaks as Sen. Ben Cardin (D-MD) listens during a news conference at the U.S. Capitol 

U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin (D-WI) speaks as Sen. Ben Cardin (D-MD) listens during a news conference at the U.S. Capitol  (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

Both Rubio and Baldwin’s office did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Fox News Digital.

The bill to protect same-sex marriage in federal law was passed in the House with the support of 47 Republicans earlier this week

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"This legislation guarantees that no married couple can be denied equal protection under federal law," House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said of the vote. "This is really very important: from tax provisions to Social Security benefits and more, even if the Court were to erase marriage freedom, God forbid." 

Daniel Hicks sits on a pillar with his boyfriend to watch the local crowd celebrate the U.S. Supreme Court rulings on two landmark gay rights cases surrounding same-sex marriage

Daniel Hicks sits on a pillar with his boyfriend to watch the local crowd celebrate the U.S. Supreme Court rulings on two landmark gay rights cases surrounding same-sex marriage (AP Photo/Jaime Henry-White, File)

The bill faces a murkier future in the 50-50 split Senate where it needs the support of 10 Republicans in order to avoid a filibuster. 

Andrew Mark Miller is a writer at Fox News. Find him on Twitter @andymarkmiller and email tips to AndrewMark.Miller@Fox.com.

More from Politics