Same-sex marriage bill sparks elevator spat between senators

Democratic Sen. Tammy Baldwin says she confronted Republican Sen. Marco Rubio in an elevator over his opposition to a bill codifying gay marriage into law, legislation that Rubio says is a "waste of time."

Baldwin says that she called out Rubio on the elevator shortly after he told a reporter that the bill to codify same-sex marriage into law currently being debated in the Senate is "waste of time."

"You probably would have loved to be on the elevator to see the exchange after," Baldwin told CNN on Thursday, adding that "of course I did" speak to the Florida Republican about his comment.

"I said that, 'The recent Supreme Court decision eroded a constitutional right to privacy. There's a whole bunch of cases that have been decided based on a constitutional right to privacy that are in jeopardy,' which he disagrees with. And anyways, I said we'll be talking some more," Baldwin added.

Baldwin declined to say what Rubio said in response to her.

When asked about Baldwin’s claim by Fox 13 on Friday, Rubio reiterated his stance that the bill is not something everyday Americans are concerned about.

"I don't think we should be spending time on a non-issue and a non-problem," Rubio said. "It's as simple as that. I just don't. Not when people are paying $4.66 for gas. Not when inflation and prices for some of the most basic goods and services in our country are crushing middle class Americans."

Rubio continued, "This is just not real. It's a fake problem. I don't vote for fake problems. I don't vote to solve problems that don't exist. It's important for the priorities of the people in Washington to be the priorities of the people that sent us there."

Both Rubio and Baldwin’s office did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Fox News Digital.

The bill to protect same-sex marriage in federal law was passed in the House with the support of 47 Republicans earlier this week

"This legislation guarantees that no married couple can be denied equal protection under federal law," House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said of the vote. "This is really very important: from tax provisions to Social Security benefits and more, even if the Court were to erase marriage freedom, God forbid."

The bill faces a murkier future in the 50-50 split Senate where it needs the support of 10 Republicans in order to avoid a filibuster.