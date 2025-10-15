Expand / Collapse search
Russia hands over JFK assassination files to GOP Rep. Anna Paulina Luna in Washington

The Florida congresswoman chairs the Task Force on Declassification of Federal Secrets

Louis Casiano By Louis Casiano Fox News
Oliver Stone explains why JFK’s death should be reinvestigated Video

Oliver Stone explains why JFK’s death should be reinvestigated

Director Oliver Stone and author Jim DiEugenio recount their research into who assassinated former President John F. Kennedy and explain why they would like to see the investigation reopened on ‘Jesse Watters Primetime.’ 

Rep. Anna Paulina Luna, R-Fla., on Tuesday said she received Russia's report related to the assassination of former President John F. Kennedy.

Luna said she received the 350-page document from Russia's ambassador to the United States.

"A team of experts is en route to my office in the morning to begin translation and a full review of the documents," she wrote on X. "We will be uploading as soon as we can."

RUSSIAN LEADER RESPONDS TO AMERICAN CONSERVATIVE'S MURDER: 'A DISGUSTING ATROCITY'

Rep. Luna walking

Rep. Anna Paulina Luna, R-Fla., walks to a candidate forum with House Republicans. On Tuesday, Luna said she received a 350-page document from Russia on its report about the assassination of President John F. Kennedy. (Getty Images)

"I am uploading the files as they were given to me," she said in another post. "There are no redactions from what I can see."

Russia's embassy in Washington confirmed the handover, saying it provided Luna with the archives and that the documents would be published in Russia in November.

In May, Luna, the chairwoman of the Task Force on the Declassification of Federal Secrets, called the death of JFK a "momentous and tragic day for the Kennedy family, this country, and the world."

Kennedy was shot and killed on Nov. 22, 1963, while traveling in an open-top motorcade in Dallas.

Lee Harvey Oswald was arrested for the killing but was fatally shot days later by Jack Ruby, a Dallas nightclub operator.

FROM ZAPRUDER TO SMARTPHONES: ASSASSINATION FOOTAGE RESHAPES AMERICA’S VIEW OF POLITICAL VIOLENCE

FILE - In this Nov. 22, 1963 file photo, President John F. Kennedy waves from his car in a motorcade in Dallas. Riding with Kennedy are First Lady Jacqueline Kennedy, right, Nellie Connally, second from left, and her husband, Texas Gov. John Connally, far left. President Donald Trump, on Saturday, Oct. 21, 2017, says he plans to release thousands of never-seen government documents related to President John F. Kennedy's assassination. (AP Photo/Jim Altgens, File)

John F. Kennedy waves from his car during the motorcade in Dallas before he was shot and killed. (AP)

Despite the Warren Commission finding that Oswald acted alone, the assassination has been the subject of multiple conspiracy theories.

President Donald Trump in March signed an executive order declassifying documents related to the deaths of JFK, his brother Robert F. Kennedy, and civil rights icon Martin Luther King Jr.

In February, the FBI said it had discovered 2,400 new records related to the JFK assassination as federal agencies worked to comply with Trump's executive order.

In March, the Trump administration released 80,000 pages of previously unseen files related to the assassination of President John F. Kennedy.

DNI Tulsi Gabbard releases RFK assassination files Video

During the handover of the files to Luna's office on Tuesday, the Russian embassy noted that Russian Ambassador Aleksandr Darchiyev expressed his condolences over the "brutal killing" of Charlie Kirk.

Fox News Digital has reached out to Luna's office, the White House, the Justice Department, National Archives and the FBI. 

Louis Casiano is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to louis.casiano@fox.com.

