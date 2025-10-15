Russia hands over JFK assassination files to GOP Rep. Anna Paulina Luna in Washington

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Rep. Anna Paulina Luna, R-Fla., on Tuesday said she received Russia's report related to the assassination of former President John F. Kennedy.

Luna said she received the 350-page document from Russia's ambassador to the United States.

"A team of experts is en route to my office in the morning to begin translation and a full review of the documents," she wrote on X. "We will be uploading as soon as we can."



"I am uploading the files as they were given to me," she said in another post. "There are no redactions from what I can see."

Russia's embassy in Washington confirmed the handover, saying it provided Luna with the archives and that the documents would be published in Russia in November.

In May, Luna, the chairwoman of the Task Force on the Declassification of Federal Secrets, called the death of JFK a "momentous and tragic day for the Kennedy family, this country, and the world."

Kennedy was shot and killed on Nov. 22, 1963, while traveling in an open-top motorcade in Dallas.

Lee Harvey Oswald was arrested for the killing but was fatally shot days later by Jack Ruby, a Dallas nightclub operator.



Despite the Warren Commission finding that Oswald acted alone, the assassination has been the subject of multiple conspiracy theories.

President Donald Trump in March signed an executive order declassifying documents related to the deaths of JFK, his brother Robert F. Kennedy, and civil rights icon Martin Luther King Jr.

In February, the FBI said it had discovered 2,400 new records related to the JFK assassination as federal agencies worked to comply with Trump's executive order.

In March, the Trump administration released 80,000 pages of previously unseen files related to the assassination of President John F. Kennedy.

During the handover of the files to Luna's office on Tuesday, the Russian embassy noted that Russian Ambassador Aleksandr Darchiyev expressed his condolences over the "brutal killing" of Charlie Kirk.

Fox News Digital has reached out to Luna's office, the White House, the Justice Department, National Archives and the FBI.