Rudy Giuliani taking remdesivir, says 'you can overdo the masks'

Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani is taking the same drug package President Trump used earlier this year in his battle with a case of the coronavirus, he said in a radio appearance from his hospital bed Tuesday.

The 76-year-old attorney called in to his own WABC show to give an update on his health.

He said he’s “doing fine,” that he’s overcome most of the symptoms and that he expects to be released Wednesday morning.

“I have no fever,” he said. “I have very little cough, it’s just about also gone, I’ve been walking around, and I think they’re going to let me out tomorrow morning.”

He went on to say that the virus is much more treatable now than it was a few months ago and said as a result, mortality rates are declining. When asked if he was changing his views to be more accepting of mask mandates, he said no. And he took issue with shutdowns that are strangling small businesses around the country – although some experts say increased mask wearing would help more businesses to reopen.

“I think you can overdo the masks -- you can overdo almost anything,” he said. “Everything done in moderation makes much more sense. And what we’re doing to American business right now is disgraceful, and it’s not based on science.”

Trump announced Giuliani’s positive test on Twitter Sunday, and on Monday he said he was “doing very well.”

The former mayor said it was Trump’s White House doctor who encouraged him to seek treatment at Georgetown University Medical Center and get the same remdesivir and dexamethasone combination Trump received in October when he contracted the illness himself.

“I didn’t wanna really go to the hospital, and he said, ‘Don’t be stupid. We can get it over with in three days,’” Giuliani explained.

“The minute I took the cocktail yesterday I felt 100% better,” he added a few moments later.

Giuliani tested negative before his recent trips to Arizona, Michigan and Georgia before being diagnosed with the illness, according to a statement from the Trump legal team. He did not show symptoms or test positive until more than two days after his return.

More than 14.9 million people have tested positive for the coronavirus in the U.S., and over 283,000 have died as of Tuesday.

