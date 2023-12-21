Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

New York

Rudy Giuliani files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy after being ordered to pay $148M

By Timothy H.J. Nerozzi Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for December 21 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for December 21

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Former Mayor of New York Rudy Giuliani has filed for bankruptcy.

The former personal attorney to Donald Trump submitted the Chapter 11 filing on Thursday after being ordered to pay a massive fine for defaming two election workers in Georgia.

Giuliani was ordered to pay $148,169,000 to two women he falsely accused of committing election fraud in the 2020 election. Giuliani said Friday he would appeal the ruling.

RUDY GIULIANI ORDERED TO PAY $148 MILLION AS DEFAMATION TRIAL WRAPS UP

Rudy Giuliani appears at court in Washington D.C., for a defamation case

Rudy Giuliani, the former personal lawyer for former U.S. President Donald Trump, departs the E. Barrett Prettyman U.S. District Courthouse in Washington, DC. (Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

"The absurdity of the number merely underscores the absurdity of the entire proceeding, where I've not been allowed to offer one single piece of evidence in defense, of which I have a lot," he said. 

HUNTER BIDEN SUES RUDY GIULIANI OVER LAPTOP, ACCUSES EX-TRUMP LAWYER OF 'HACKING'

"So I am quite confident when this case gets before a fair tribunal, it will be reversed so quickly, it'll make your head spin and the absurd number that just came in will help that, actually."

The former New York City mayor — as well as Donald Trump ally and former personal lawyer — was on trial for the defamation of two Georgia election workers this week at a federal court in Washington, D.C. 

Giuliani had accused Ruby Freeman and her daughter, Wandrea "Shaye" Moss, of fraud while advancing former President Trump's unproven claims that the 2020 election was stolen. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Rudy Giuliani in suit speaking

Rudy Giuliani, former personal lawyer to U.S. President Donald Trump.  (Photographer: Chris Kleponis/Polaris/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

U.S. District Judge Beryl Howell had already awarded default judgment to Freeman and Moss in August. 

Fox News Digital's Chris Pandolfo, Adam Sabes, and Jake Gibson contributed to this report.

Timothy Nerozzi is a writer for Fox News Digital. You can follow him on Twitter @timothynerozzi and can email him at timothy.nerozzi@fox.com

More from Politics