Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Donald Trump

Rubio fires back at Trump critics accusing former president of being 'fascist'

Trump has denied accusations of past praise for Hitler

By Michael Lee Fox News
Published
close
All of these people who are anti-Israel are a 'bunch of cowards': Sen. Marco Rubio Video

All of these people who are anti-Israel are a 'bunch of cowards': Sen. Marco Rubio

Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., discusses Kamala Harris' anti-Trump rhetoric, Musk's alleged relationship with Russia's Vladimir Putin, the classified Israel documents leak and the future of the filibuster.

Florida Sen. Marco Rubio took aim at former Trump administration officials who have accused former President Trump of being fascist and admiring Adolf Hitler.

"It’s very dubious to see these accusations coming at the very last minute, right before an election," Rubio said of the accusations against Trump during an appearance on "Fox News Sunday."

The Republican senator's comments came after former Trump chief of staff John Kelly told the New York Times in an interview last week that his former boss met the definition of "fascist," setting off a wave off new attacks on Trump from Democrats less than two weeks before the election.

TRUMP BLASTS HARRIS OVER HITLER COMPARISON, RIPS HIS FORMER CHIEF OF STAFF: 'LOWLIFE'

Marco Rubio in October

Sen. Marco Rubio (Bill Clark/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)

Rubio argued that many former Trump administration officials are attacking the former president as a way of opening up job offers.

"These are people that worked in the administration or around the administration, and then they figured out pretty quickly, if we want jobs after we leave this administration, we have to become anti-Trumpers," Rubio claimed.

Kelly's comments were endorsed by 13 former Trump administration officials who signed an open letter warning of the dangers of a second Trump term, according to a report from Politico, 

"We applaud General Kelly for highlighting in stark details the danger of a second Trump term. Like General Kelly, we did not take the decision to come forward lightly," the letter said. "We are all lifelong Republicans who served our country. However, there are moments in history where it becomes necessary to put country over party. This is one of those moments."

Trump and Gen Kelly

Former President Trump and former chief of staff John Kelly (Drew Angerer/Getty Images )

HARRIS LIKENS TRUMP TO HITLER IN SCATHING REMARKS, SAYS HE WANTS SAME MILITARY LOYALTY AS GERMAN DICTATOR

Kelly claimed to have witnessed Trump offering praise for German dictator Adolf Hitler on multiple occasions, accusations Trump has denied.

Trump in Michigan

Former President Trump departs after speaking during a campaign rally at the Suburban Collection Showplace, Saturday, Oct. 26, 2024, in Novi, Michigan. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

GET THE FOX NEWS APP BY CLICKING HERE

"He commented more than once that, 'You know, Hitler did some good things, too,'" Kelly said of Trump.

"Never said it," Trump said in response to reporters last week during a stop in Nevada.

Get the latest updates from the 2024 campaign trail, exclusive interviews and more at our Fox News Digital election hub.

Michael Lee is a writer for Fox News. Prior to joining Fox News, Michael worked for the Washington Examiner, Bongino.com, and Unbiased America. He has covered politics for more than eight years.

More from Politics