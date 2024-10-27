Rubio fires back at Trump critics accusing former president of being 'fascist'

Florida Sen. Marco Rubio took aim at former Trump administration officials who have accused former President Trump of being fascist and admiring Adolf Hitler.

"It’s very dubious to see these accusations coming at the very last minute, right before an election," Rubio said of the accusations against Trump during an appearance on "Fox News Sunday."

The Republican senator's comments came after former Trump chief of staff John Kelly told the New York Times in an interview last week that his former boss met the definition of "fascist," setting off a wave off new attacks on Trump from Democrats less than two weeks before the election.

Rubio argued that many former Trump administration officials are attacking the former president as a way of opening up job offers.

"These are people that worked in the administration or around the administration, and then they figured out pretty quickly, if we want jobs after we leave this administration, we have to become anti-Trumpers," Rubio claimed.

Kelly's comments were endorsed by 13 former Trump administration officials who signed an open letter warning of the dangers of a second Trump term, according to a report from Politico,

"We applaud General Kelly for highlighting in stark details the danger of a second Trump term. Like General Kelly, we did not take the decision to come forward lightly," the letter said. "We are all lifelong Republicans who served our country. However, there are moments in history where it becomes necessary to put country over party. This is one of those moments."

Kelly claimed to have witnessed Trump offering praise for German dictator Adolf Hitler on multiple occasions, accusations Trump has denied.

"He commented more than once that, 'You know, Hitler did some good things, too,'" Kelly said of Trump.

"Never said it," Trump said in response to reporters last week during a stop in Nevada.