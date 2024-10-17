'Rot and decay': Rep Hank Johnson argues SCOTUS term limits are path forward for removing 'corrupt' justices

Georgia Democrat Rep. Hank Johnson, a strong proponent of Supreme Court reform, says term limits for the justices is a way to eliminate "the possibility of long-term rot and decay" that he argues is present on the high court now.

"Term limits is a way of creating a process that eliminates the possibility of long-term rot and decay due to corporate corruption on the court that we have now with no means of being able to correct it other than impeachment and conviction of a justice," Johnson told Fox News Digital in an interview Thursday.

"And if you could not impeach and convict Donald Trump, you're certainly not going to be able to remove a corrupt Supreme Court justice from office when he or she is doing the bidding of the right-wing forces that put them there in the very beginning."

Johnson, a ranking member on the House Judiciary Committee, previously teamed up with Democrats in both the House and Senate to propose court reform bills in an effort to both expand the court and impose term limits on the justices. During Congress' most recent session, Johnson introduced the Supreme Court Tenure Establishment and Retirement Modernization Act (TERM) that would impose 18-year term limits on justices.

In May 2023, Johnson joined Sens. Ed Markey, D-Mass., Tina Smith, D-Minn., and Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., as well as Democrat Reps. Jerry Nadler, D-N.Y., Cori Bush, D-Miss., and Adam Schiff, D-Calif., in reintroducing the Judiciary Act of 2023 that would expand the Supreme Court to a 13-justice bench. The nine-justice court currently has a conservative supermajority.

"We want to prevent this kind of rot and decay from ever overtaking a Supreme Court again," Johnson said. "And term limits would enable that to happen."

Johnson went on to say that justices with lifetime tenure become "unaccountable, and they can do whatever they want," calling the bench "a club of kings and queens who can do whatever they want to do simply because they serve in a third co-equal branch of government."

President Biden previously voiced support for such reform, releasing a statement in late July delineating three specific reforms, one of which called for Congress to approve term limits. Vice President Harris echoed Biden's sentiments, saying in a statement that reforms were being proposed because "there is a clear crisis of confidence facing the Supreme Court."

Johnson said he has yet to have direct conversations with Harris about implementing such reforms in anticipation of the vice president possibly winning the Oval Office in November, but he said she is "aware of the challenge that we face."

"She's supportive of efforts like my legislation," Johnson said. "So I look forward to having future conversations with, hopefully, President-elect and future President Kamala Harris and her team."

Johnson acknowledged that proposals to reform the court would face an uphill battle toward enactment, with the congressman foreseeing the Senate blocking the measures with a filibuster.

"We're in it for the long haul, and however long it takes, this legislation will be there for consideration," he said.