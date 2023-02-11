Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Ron DeSantis
Published

Ron DeSantis and his family kick off Florida state fair in Tampa: Photos

The rumored 2024 presidential candidate frequently drops in on small businesses

Brandon Gillespie
By Brandon Gillespie | Fox News
close
Gov. DeSantis targets Disney over taxes: 'New sheriff in town' Video

Gov. DeSantis targets Disney over taxes: 'New sheriff in town'

The 'Fox & Friends' co-hosts discussed how Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis assured residents the corporation will pay its fair share of taxes.

Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis kicked off the state fair in Tampa, Florida, this week and took some time with his family to enjoy rides, games, snacks and mingling with other Floridians.

The Thursday outing included First Lady Casey DeSantis, DeSantis' 2-year-old daughter Mamie, and 4-year-old son Mason — who sported a Tom Brady Tampa Bay Buccaneers jersey. His 6-year-old daughter Madison did not attend.

"The Florida State Fair brings Floridians together and gives us an opportunity to thank farmers for their hard work. I was glad to be able to kick it off this year!" DeSantis posted on Twitter after attending the event.

BALANCE OF POWER: GOP HOLDS BIG ADVANTAGE IN STATE LEGISLATURES NATIONWIDE DESPITE HISTORIC DEMOCRAT WIN

Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and wife, Casey, son, Mason, and daughter, Mamie, at the Florida state fair in Tampa on February 9, 2023.

Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and wife, Casey, son, Mason, and daughter, Mamie, at the Florida state fair in Tampa on February 9, 2023. (Courtesy of the Executive Office of Governor Ron DeSantis)

Florida First Lady Casey DeSantis and daughter, Mamie, at the Florida state fair in Tampa on February 9, 2023.

Florida First Lady Casey DeSantis and daughter, Mamie, at the Florida state fair in Tampa on February 9, 2023. (Courtesy of the Executive Office of Governor Ron DeSantis)

DeSantis frequently drops in on local small businesses, and was especially known for doing so after reopening the state following the initial months of the coronavirus pandemic while touting the state's economic success.

The rumored 2024 presidential candidate maintains high popularity in the state that has trended further towards Republicans in recent years, and has become increasingly popular with Republicans across the country.

Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and son, Mason, at the Florida state fair in Tampa on February 9, 2023.

Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and son, Mason, at the Florida state fair in Tampa on February 9, 2023. (Courtesy of the Executive Office of Governor Ron DeSantis)

Florida First Lady Casey DeSantis and son, Mason, at the Florida state fair in Tampa on February 9, 2023.

Florida First Lady Casey DeSantis and son, Mason, at the Florida state fair in Tampa on February 9, 2023. (Courtesy of the Executive Office of Governor Ron DeSantis)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Polls show him running neck and neck with former President Donald Trump in a potential GOP primary matchup, however he has not indicated whether he will ultimately run.

Brandon Gillespie is an associate editor at Fox News. Follow him on Twitter at @brandon_cg.

More from Politics