Romney says he will self-quarantine after Rand Paul tests positive for coronavirus

Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, announced he would be self-quarantining hours after Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., confirmed he had tested positive for coronavirus on Sunday.

Romney told reporters he, Paul and others had lunch together on Friday and a statement released by his office said Romney "sat next to Sen. Paul for extended periods in recent days."

SEN. RAND PAUL TESTS POSITIVE FOR CORONAVIRUS

Although Romney is not experiencing any symptoms, the attending physician has ordered him to immediately self-quarantine and not vote on the Senate floor even as lawmakers continue to grapple over a much needed $1.8 trillion economic stimulus package to deal with the fallout from the coronavirus pandemic

Romney urged lawmakers to pass the relief package "as quickly as possible that provides assistance for families, workers and small businesses."

Speaking to reporters earlier in the day, Romney stressed his concern for Paul and said: "senators are going to seek medical advice as to what actions we should take to make sure that we don't in any way spread this virus ourselves."

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

"We have to determine if any of us should self-quarantine as a result of being in the same room," he said.