After Roe v. Wade ruling, NBC's Chuck Todd wails over 'rigged' Supreme Court: Robes are now 'red and blue'

NBC "Meet the Press" host Chuck Todd attacked the Supreme Court in live reaction to the court’s landmark decision Friday morning to overturn Roe v. Wade, saying the decision confirmed fears that the court was a "rigged" and "extraordinarily partisan institution."

"I think there are no more black robes. I think the robes are red and blue," he told anchor Lester Holt.



Todd went on to marvel at the high court’s decision to "take away" the right to abortion from "slightly more than half the population."



"I think what's striking about Roe is it's the first time in my lifetime that I can think of where a Supreme Court took away a right. Supreme Courts, I can't think of another court in the last hundred years that has done this. A right that was there, taken away," he complained.

While the journalist warned there would be "a lot" of unintended consequences as a result of this ruling, he argued it was safe to say that the trust in the court was now "eroded" and it would be viewed as "an extraordinarily partisan institution."



Todd blamed the 2016 election and Donald Trump’s appointment of conservative judges Brett Kavanaugh, Neil Gorsuch and Amy Coney Barrett to the bench for harming the court’s reputation.



"There’s a lot of people who believe this is a rigged court. This wasn't— this court's makeup isn't fair and square. It isn't really representative of the where the country is and even was, and I think that is only going to add to cynicism. It's only going to add to that," he claimed.

"I don't think we can fully ever appreciate the 2016 presidential election is going to turn out to be perhaps the most consequential election in more than a hundred years. The fallout from that election, right, particularly you look at courts," he said.

Todd teased how he would explain how "culture and society changed" due to Donald Trump's win in 2016, on his upcoming Sunday show.

While Todd and other liberal journalists were outraged by the ruling, conservative media members were elated. They took their joy over the abortion law being overturned to social media to tout how a "grievous wrong" had been made right.