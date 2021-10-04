'Roe baby' Shelley Lynn Thornton says she's not going to let either side use her in abortion debate

Shelley Lynn Thornton unintentionally had a huge impact on U.S. law after her mother brought a case that would ultimately block state bans on abortion.

Norma McCorvey, the plaintiff in Roe v. Wade, gave birth to Thornton before the Supreme Court's landmark decision. Perhaps one of the most prominent in U.S. history, the decision has inspired speculation as to who the "Roe," a pseudonym, actually was.

McCorvey wanted an abortion but couldn't obtain one in the state of Texas, which is currently under fire for implementing another strict abortion ban.

Last year, a controversial documentary was released with sources suggesting that McCorvey was callously used as a tool in the abortion debate. Now, her daughter is vowing not to let that happen.

In a recent interview with ABC News, Thornton said she keeps her opinion on the hot-button issue "close to my chest."

"I don't really talk about that just because I'm not going to let either side use me for their advantage," she reportedly said, "because that's not me and – you know – find somebody else."

Thornton reportedly said she worried about the consequences of people finding out about her connection to the case.

"My whole thinking is that … 'everybody's going to hate me because everyone's going to blame me for abortion being legal,'" she said.

"You know, it's like 'it's all my fault,' is pretty much what I was thinking," Thornton added. "And that's really hard to grasp when you're in that kind of a situation and you're just kind of like learning all of this stuff."

She maintains, however, that she "had nothing to do with it." Thornton said: "I was just a little itty-bitty thing and, you know, circumstances prevailed."

Her comments, published on Monday, come just before the Supreme Court is set to oral arguments in a case that could potentially overturn Roe.

Thornton hasn't forgiven her mother, according to ABC News. She reportedly said McCorvey "didn't deserve to meet me."

"She never did anything in her life to get that privilege back. She never expressed genuine feeling for me or genuine remorse for doing the things that she did, saying the things that she did over and over and over again. She wasn't sorry, about giving me away or anything."

Thornton never agreed to meet McCorvey, reportedly describing a potential meeting as a game.

"I can deal with that," she said. "I can't deal with lies and treachery and things like that. To me, that's like no, sorry, not playing that game with you. And that's all it was. It was a game. It was a game. I was just a pawn, and I wasn't going to let her do it."