RNC's Secret Service clash thrust back into spotlight after deadly Trump rally shooting

A months-long fight between former President Trump's campaign and the Secret Service under President Biden's administration is back in the spotlight as the Republican National Convention approaches on the heels of an assassination attempt on Trump.

"My staff and I are in contact with those coordinating security planning for the RNC and will continue to be in close communication as we learn more about this situation," Gov. Tony Evers, D-Wis., wrote on X.

Trump was injured in an assassination attempt during a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, on Saturday night but was treated at a local hospital and is OK. After shots were fired at the event, Trump was seen with blood on his face and being escorted off-stage by Secret Service agents.

As planning was underway for next week's convention, where Trump will be made the official Republican nominee for president, Republicans and law enforcement and Secret Service leaders fought over security measures.

In a May letter, Republican National Committee counsel Todd R. Steggerda wrote to Kimberly A. Cheatle, the director of the Secret Service, "Your failure to act now to prevent these unnecessary and certain risks will imperil tens of thousands of convention attendees, inexcusably forcing them into close proximity to the currently planned First Amendment Zone," reported the New York Times.

The Secret Service pushed back on Steggerda's concerns at the time, claiming numerous meetings between convention staff and leaders had occurred, and they felt "confident in the security plan being developed."

At the center of security concerns was a First Amendment zone for protesters which initially would have allowed demonstrators to be within close proximity of convention-goers — something Republicans took issue with. Republicans pushed repeatedly to move the zone further away from the convention site.

The RNC notably expects more than 50,000 to attend the convention.

While Republicans sought to push demonstrators further from the convention site, activists worked at the same time to gain greater access to the RNC. The American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) and the Coalition to March on the RNC 2024 had filed a lawsuit against Milwaukee, claiming their First Amendment rights were being violated. The groups specifically wanted to parade near Fiserv Forum, where the RNC would be.

Earlier this month, U.S. District Judge Brett Ludwig handed a defeat to the groups, ruling they don't have the right to protest directly in front of the RNC, per the Associated Press.

At one point, Democratic Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson, characterized the clash, saying, "Demonstrators would like to go on stage at Fiserv Forum, and the RNC would rather that they be on the moon. But we have to strike the right balance to make sure that they are able to exercise their First Amendment rights. And I think we’ve done that," according to Politico.

However, the "balance" has come back under scrutiny after the assassination attempt against Trump.

"The Director of the Secret Service needs to come out ASAP and let us know how this happened and how everyone at the RNC and DNC conventions will be safe," remarked Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla., on X.

Scott, a member of the Senate Committee on Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs, also demanded a hearing before next month to get answers from both the Department of Homeland Security, DHS and the Secret Service about how the assassination attempt was able to happen and how it is being investigated.

The Secret Service and the RNC did not immediately provide comment to Fox News Digital.

In a statement after the incident, Trump's campaign reiterated his intention to attend the RNC, saying, "President Trump looks forward to joining you all in Milwaukee as we proceed with our convention to nominate him to serve as the 47th President of the United States. As our party's nominee, President Trump will continue to share his vision to Make America Great Again."