RNC rolls out ‘powerful’ new TikTok strategy to win over key demographic after Trump's 2024 success

FIRST ON FOX: The Republican National Committee is upping their social media presence and following President Donald Trump’s lead by officially launching a TikTok account, marking a strategic shift for the party as it continues to look to connect with younger voters.

The RNC’s plan to make an impact on the digital front lines involves the official launch of @Republicans on TikTok, which is designed to engage a critical demographic: voters under 30 who may not follow traditional political news but rely heavily on social media for information.

The move comes at the same time as polling from Pew Research shows that 63% of Americans aged 18-29 use TikTok. The platform has become an essential battleground for reaching the next generation of voters.

Trump has credited TikTok with being a key part of his election victory in 2024.

"I wasn't a fan of TikTok, and then I got to use it," Trump said last fall . "And I became a fan, and it helped me win the election in a landslide."

The data shows that TikTok was a valuable tool for Trump and his administration, as Reuters reported he amassed roughly 3 million followers in just 24 hours after joining the platform and quickly began drawing tens of millions of views.

In 2025, the White House joined TikTok and quickly gained traction, racking up 5 million followers and 80+ million likes as of early January. In addition to launching its own account, the RNC is encouraging Republican candidates across the country to follow the lead and join the platform in order to engage with voters and level the playing field in a space where Democrats have historically dominated.

"President Trump proved how powerful TikTok can be and took decisive action to secure this platform for American users," RNC Chair Joe Gruters told Fox News Digital.

"Our new account will deliver America First content directly to younger voters who get their news online, and we’re encouraging Republican candidates nationwide to do the same now that the platform is safe."

Earlier this year, TikTok announced it reached a historic deal to launch a majority American-owned joint venture, a move guided by Trump and aimed at averting a potential U.S. ban on the popular social media app and hoping to alleviate concerns about China’s ability to influence Americans on the app.

"I am so happy to have helped in saving TikTok! It will now be owned by a group of Great American Patriots and Investors, the Biggest in the World, and will be an important Voice," Trump said in a post on Truth Social.

Gains by Trump and Republicans in courting younger voters helped the GOP win back the White House and the Senate and hold their House majority in last year's elections.

Republicans will be hoping to repeat that success in the upcoming midterms as they attempt to hold onto a razor-thin majority in the House of Representatives and a 3-seat majority in the Senate despite historical trends suggesting Democrats have the advantage.

"I think the President of the United States is our secret weapon... He's laser focused," Gruters touted in a national digital exclusive sit-down interview with Fox News last month.

Pointing to Trump's unprecedented agenda during his first year back in the White House, Gruters argued, "I think it's going to pay huge dividends across the board, whether you're running for governor, Senate, House, or whether you're running for a local seat."

Fox News Digital's Paul Steinhauser contributed to this report.