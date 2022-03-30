RNC doubles down on Pence accusation that Biden pays 'lip service' to issues plaguing Americans

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Republican National Committee (RNC) Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel is doubling down on comments made by former Vice President Mike Pence on her "Real America" podcast this week regarding President Biden's failure to address important issues facing the country.

Pence, while discussing Biden's State of the Union address on the RNC podcast Tuesday, said the president "just paid lip service to [fighting inflation] because in the very same breath he turned and tried to resurrect the build-back broke bill that’s already been rejected by the Congress out of hand."

The former vice president continued, telling McDaniel, "While he pays lip service to securing the border, literally in the same sentence he advocated a broader range of amnesty than I have ever heard a president describe from a podium."

Biden called for securing the border while also fixing the immigration system during his first State of the Union address last month.

"Americans are facing record-high inflation, skyrocketing gas prices, surging crime, and a crisis at the border, but Joe Biden doesn’t care," McDaniel said in a statement exclusively to Fox News Digital Wednesday, backing up Pence's remarks on her podcast.

The chairwoman continued, "Vice President Pence is right – Biden and Democrats’ only solution is to pay lip service to issues facing hardworking Americans and spend trillions in taxpayer money. Voters will no longer pay the price for Biden’s empty rhetoric and disastrous agenda, and will vote for Republicans up and down the ballot in November."

Pence also accused Biden of relative inaction amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine, soaring prices at the pump and historic inflation.

"To think that at a time when inflation is at a 40-year high, this is a president that thinks raising taxes on the American people is a good idea," Pence told McDaniel.

He also accused the Biden administration of conducting "weak foreign policy," and touted the Trump-Pence administration's strength at successfully keeping Putin from trying to change international boundary lines by force.

Pence has said he wouldn't rule out a 2024 bid for president, but that his focus right now is on the 2022 midterms and reclaiming GOP majorities in the House and Senate.