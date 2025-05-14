Expand / Collapse search
Northeast

Rhode Island capital to hoist Palestinian flag at city hall, citing diversity

No American flags will be displaced by the display, officials said

By Charles Creitz Fox News
Published
Providence, Rhode Island, officials have accepted a request to fly the Palestinian flag Friday at City Hall in the state's capital.

City officials emphasized that no American flags are being displaced by the display, adding there have been several other flags raised over the government office in the past.

"Providence City Hall displays many different flags throughout the year to mark different occasions and honor the many ethnic and cultural backgrounds and traditions that make our city strong," a spokesperson for Providence City Council told Fox News Digital Wednesday.

The spokesperson added the city has also flown the Dominican flag, Irish flag, Armenian flag and the Israeli flag in recent months.

JOHN FETTERMAN RECEIVES TOP US JEWISH COLLEGE'S HIGHEST AWARD

"Like those examples, this idea came to us from the community as part of a request to honor the important role Palestinian-Americans play in the fabric of our beautifully diverse city," the spokesperson said.

Council President Rachel Miller will display the flag during Thursday’s city council meeting and then outside City Hall Friday.

When asked about the decision, a representative for Democratic Mayor Brett Smiley suggested the ceremony was the city council’s prerogative.

FETTERMAN SPOKESWOMAN REAMED FOR REPORTEDLY CONTRADICTING BOSS ON ISRAEL: 'UNPARALLELED HUBRIS'

"In Providence, the executive branch and City Council are two separate branches of government. The Providence City Council, not Mayor Smiley’s office, will be raising the Palestinian flag on Friday," said Josh Estrella, a spokesman for Smiley.

A report from GoLocalProvidence added the Palestinian flag is reportedly becoming more prevalent at City Hall overall.

Typically, the indoor chamber only flies the state and national flags, the report said.

Fox News Digital reached out for comment from Rhode Island Democratic Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse and Senate Armed Services Committee ranking member Jack Reed, D-R.I.

Large Palestinian flag, protesters

An anti-Israel protester holds a Palestinian flag during a demonstration April 22, 2024. (Jose Carlos Fajardo/Bay Area News Group via AP)

Fox News Digital contacted the State Department to ask where it stands on the flag debate given the ongoing Israel–Palestinian conflict.

A request for comment was also received by the office of Rep. Gabe Amo, D-R.I., who represents much of the Ocean State’s capital region.

