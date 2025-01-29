Expand / Collapse search
Donald Trump

RFK Jr. vows he won't take cheeseburgers away, just highlight health issues: 'My boss loves' them

Trump famously served up french fries at a McDonald's drive-thru in a 2024 campaign event in Pennsylvania

By Emma Colton Fox News
RFK says he won't take burgers or Twinkies away from Americans in Senate confirmation hearing. Video

RFK says he won't take burgers or Twinkies away from Americans in Senate confirmation hearing.

President Donald Trump's pick to lead the Department of Health and Human Services Robert F. Kennedy said during his Senate hearing that he will not take food such as burgers or Twinkies from the American people if confirmed.

President Donald Trump's pick to lead the Department of Health and Human Services, Robert F. Kennedy Jr., said in his confirmation hearing before the Senate Finance Committee on Wednesday that his objective to making "America Healthy Again" will not include taking food such as cheeseburgers or Twinkies off of the shelves – quipping his boss has a soft spot for fast food. 

"Most importantly, we need to use, deploy, NIH and FDA to doing the research to understand the relationship between these different food additives and chronic diseases so that Americans understand it," Kennedy explained before the committee on Wednesday. 

"But I don't want to take food away from anybody. If you like a cheeseburger, a McDonald's cheeseburger, or a Diet Coke, which my boss loves, you should be able to get them," he said, which sparked laughter from the audience. 

"If you want a Hostess Twinkies, you should be able to do that. But you should know what the impacts are on your family and on your health," he explained. 

TRUMP INNER CIRCLE SHARES MCDONALD’S MEAL AS DONALD JR. JOKES 'MAKE AMERICA HEALTHY AGAIN STARTS TOMORROW’

Kennedy takes seat

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. takes his seat as he arrives during a Senate Finance Committee hearing on his nomination to be Health and Human Services secretary, on Capitol Hill, Jan. 29, 2025. (Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/AFP via Getty Images)

Trump has long been a well-known fan of Diet Coke and McDonald's fast food, including re-installing a Diet Coke button on the Resolute Desk in the Oval Office to swiftly deliver him the soft drink, and campaigned at a Pennsylvania McDonald's ahead of the Nov. 5 election. 

WOMAN SERVED BY TRUMP AT MCDONALD'S DRIVE-THRU REVEALS DETAILS BEHIND VIRAL EXCHANGE WITH FORMER PRESIDENT

Kennedy’s hearing on Wednesday before the Senate Finance Committee is just the first, with the nominee scheduled to again join lawmakers on Capitol Hill on Thursday to appear before the Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions Committee. Kennedy has been at the forefront of "MAHA," or Make America Health Again, movement within Trump's orbit. 

Trump with McDonald's French fries

Former President Donald Trump serves fries as an employee looks on during a visit to McDonald's in Feasterville-Trevose, Pennsylvania, Oct. 20, 2024. (Doug Mills/The New York Times via AP, Pool)

Kennedy's hearing was expected to be fiery, as the son of former U.S. Attorney General Robert F. Kennedy has come under fire for his critical stance on vaccines and food additives. Kennedy said in his hearing that he is not "anti-vaccine."

TRUMP MAKES FRIES AT PENNSYLVANIA MCDONALD'S: 'I'VE NOW WORKED FOR 15 MINUTES MORE THAN KAMALA'

Trump on plane with RFK Jr, Elon Musk, others with McDonald's food on table

Donald Trump sharing a McDonald's meal on his campaign plane with Elon Musk, Donald Trump Jr., House Speaker Mike Johnson and Robert F. Kennedy Jr. (Donald Trump Jr./X)

"I worked for years to raise awareness about the mercury and toxic chemicals in fish. And nobody called me anti-fish. And I believe that… that vaccines play a critical role in healthcare. All of my kids are vaccinated. I've read many books on vaccines. My first book in 2014, a first line of it is ‘I am not anti-vaccine’ and last line is ‘I am not anti-vaccine.’ Nor am I the enemy of food producers. American farms are the bedrock of our culture, of our politics, of our national security," he said on Wednesday.

'VINDICTIVE': DEMOCRAT IN TIGHT SENATE RACE BLASTED BY GOP RIVAL FOR SWIPE AT MCDONALD'S AFTER TRUMP VISIT

RFK Jr. and Trump in McDonald's apron smiling photo split

RFK Jr. in a photo from congressional testimony, and then-presidential nominee Donald Trump poses during a campaign event at a McDonald's restaurant on Oct. 20, 2024, in Pennsylvania. (Getty Images)

"In my advocacy, I've often disturbed this status quo. I am asking uncomfortable questions. Well, I'm not going to apologize for that. We have massive health problems in this country that we must face," he added. 

