Retiring Detroit police chief ‘not ruling out’ GOP challenge against Michigan Gov. Whitmer

Detroit’s retiring police chief says he’s "deeply passionate for public service" and spotlighted that he’s "not ruling out" launching a Republican challenge against Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer of Michigan, who’s up for reelection next year.

James Craig spoke Monday as he announced his retirement after eight years as Detroit’s police chief and 44 years in law enforcement.

Amid the many challenges facing police departments amid the coronavirus pandemic and nationwide protests that rocked the country over the past year over racial inequity and cases of police brutality against minorities, Craig emphasized that his is leaving "voluntarily."

Craig started his policing career in Detroit before spending nearly three decades in Los Angeles and serving as police chief in Portland, Maine and Cincinnati, Ohio before returning to the city where he grew up. "It’s been a phenomenal journey and as I always say, the best part of my career’s been right here in the city of Detroit," he said.

He touted his achievements during his tenure as chief, including creating a "real time crime center." And he stressed how proud he was of how his department handled the protests last summer. "We didn’t retreat. The city did not burn and we are a model for the country," he said.

Craig said that he would retire on June 1.

He said he is "deeply passionate for public service, but not just public service but in a leadership role," fueling speculation about a potential gubernatorial run.

"I’ve gotten countless calls, text messages, Facebook shots, emails from people across this great state, Democrats and Republicans, who say they want me to seek office," he said. "I have not made that decision. I’m not ruling it out."

And he added that he is "humbled and flattered so many Michiganders have come out and acknowledged that it would be a positive thing if I decided to do it."

Craig, who is Black, noted that he’s been a Republican for roughly a decade.

Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan thanked Craig for his work, but he made he said he supports Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

Fox News confirmed that Craig met recently with Michigan GOP chair Ron Weiser regarding next year's elections.

Craig may not be the only Republican mulling a gubernatorial run against Whitmer, who grabbed national attention last year amid the pandemic and who was considered as a running mate for now-President Biden.

Other names that have been mentioned include businessmen John James, who has made two unsuccessful bids for the U.S. Senate, businesswoman and 2018 GOP congressional candidate Lena Epstein, and businessman and Detroit area auto dealership executive Kevin Rinke.