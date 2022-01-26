Republicans gear up for Supreme Court confirmation battle

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Republicans are gearing up for a Supreme Court confirmation battle after Justice Stephen Breyer’s retirement plans were leaked on Wednesday.

The upcoming Supreme Court showdown in the 50-50 Senate will happen after Breyer steps down at the end of the court’s term early this summer.

Senate Republicans and conservative political groups are preparing to push back against what they fear could be a progressive nominee from President Biden.

SUPREME COURT: SCHUMER TO MAKE DEMOCRATS ‘WALK THE PLANK’ ON ‘RADICAL’ BIDEN NOMINEE, RICK SCOTT PREDICTS

Judicial Crisis Network president Carrie Severino told Fox News Digital on Wednesday that one of the things the GOP wants to turn its focus to is "highlighting the pattern" in the Biden administration acquiescing to the legislative and judicial nominal demands from "dark money left."

"One of the things they’ve been advocating for is more and more radical action on the court," Severino said while pointing to the dark money received by the president’s and other Democrats’ campaigns.

"We saw that President Biden wasn’t able to deliver on the court-packing that so many people were hoping for," Severino continued. "So I think this is his opportunity to try to get them some payback."

Severino also noted the Senate’s 50-50 split will "shape the way the process plays out."

Several Republicans have already spoken on the Senate Democrats’ plan for Breyer’s replacement, with Sen. Rick Scott of Florida predicting Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., will whip the Senate Democrats behind a "radical liberal with extremist views" to replace Breyer.

Additionally, Texas Sen. Ted Cruz, a Republican, also questioned whether "political operatives in the White House" are "trying to bully Justice Breyer into retirement."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP