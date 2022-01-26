Supreme Court: Schumer to make Democrats 'walk the plank' on 'radical' Biden nominee, Rick Scott predicts

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Republican Sen. Rick Scott of Florida predicted that Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer , D-N.Y., will whip the Senate Democrats behind a "radical liberal with extremist views" to replace outgoing Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer.

Scott, the National Republican Senatorial Conference (NRSC) chairman, made the prediction in a Wednesday press release after Breyer’s retirement reveal.

"The Democrats know they will lose the Senate majority in 2022," Scott wrote. "I predict that Chuck Schumer and whoever is running the White House will force all Democrats to obey and walk the plank in support of a radical liberal with extremist views."

SUPREME COURT JUSTICE STEPHEN BREYER TO RETIRE

Fox News confirmed Breyer’s upcoming retirement at the end of the Supreme Court’s term early this summer with a source close to the justice.

Breyer, who is 83, has been the subject of rampant speculation about his retirement. Liberal activists were calling for the justice to retire soon after Biden was inaugurated. Sources close to Breyer, however, said the justice made the decision on his own terms and was not forced out.

Breyer was appointed by former President Bill Clinton, a Democrat. Breyer's replacement will need to be confirmed by the Senate, which is currently split 50-50 between Democrats and Republicans, with Democrats technically holding the majority because Vice President Harris can break ties.

Schumer said Wednesday Breyer's replacement will be "confirmed by the full United States Senate with all deliberate speed."

White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Wednesday that the White House won't be commenting, at least for now, about Breyer stepping down.

Breyer’s retirement comes as a boon to progressives, who will likely be pushing for a nominee that leans closer to their ideology.

