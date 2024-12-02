Republicans hammer Biden's 'No one is above the law' claim following Hunter pardon: 'Aged like fine milk'

On the heels of President Joe Biden's move to pardon his son Hunter Biden, several Republican lawmakers highlighted a post on X from earlier this year in which the president had asserted, "No one is above the law."

Reps. Tom Emmer, R-Minn., and Eli Crane, R-Ariz., both shared Biden's post and commented, "Unless your last name is Biden."

Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Tx., tweeted, "This aged like fine milk."

LAWMAKERS HARSHLY CRITICIZE BIDEN'S DECISION TO PARDON HUNTER: ‘LIAR’

"You've been lied to every step of the way by this Administration and the corrupt Biden family. This is just the latest in their long coverup scheme. They never play by the same rules they force on everyone else. Disgraceful," Rep. Steve Scalise, R-La., declared in response to the old Biden tweet.

In a statement on Sunday, President Biden noted that he had signed the pardon.

"From the day I took office, I said I would not interfere with the Justice Department’s decision-making, and I kept my word even as I have watched my son being selectively, and unfairly, prosecuted," the president said in the statement.

BIDEN PARDONS SON HUNTER BIDEN AHEAD OF EXIT FROM OVAL OFFICE

The "Full and Unconditional Pardon" the president granted to Hunter covers "… offenses against the United States which he has committed or may have committed or taken part in during the period from January 1, 2014 through December 1, 2024 … " the pardon declares.

President-elect Donald Trump sounded off in a post on Truth Social.

TRUMP ASKS ABOUT ‘J-6 HOSTAGES’ IN RESPONSE TO BIDEN'S PARDON OF HUNTER: ‘SUCH AN ABUSE’

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Does the Pardon given by Joe to Hunter include the J-6 Hostages, who have now been imprisoned for years? Such an abuse and miscarriage of Justice!" Trump declared.