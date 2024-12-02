Expand / Collapse search
Joe Biden

Republicans hammer Biden's 'No one is above the law' claim following Hunter pardon: 'Aged like fine milk'

Steve Scalise: 'You've been lied to every step of the way'

On the heels of President Joe Biden's move to pardon his son Hunter Biden, several Republican lawmakers highlighted a post on X from earlier this year in which the president had asserted, "No one is above the law."

Reps. Tom Emmer, R-Minn., and Eli Crane, R-Ariz., both shared Biden's post and commented, "Unless your last name is Biden."

Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Tx., tweeted, "This aged like fine milk."

LAWMAKERS HARSHLY CRITICIZE BIDEN'S DECISION TO PARDON HUNTER: ‘LIAR’

President Joe Biden and his son Hunter Biden

President Joe Biden and his son Hunter Biden hug on stage at the conclusion of the first day of the Democratic National Convention (DNC) at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois, on Aug. 19, 2024. (BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images)

"You've been lied to every step of the way by this Administration and the corrupt Biden family. This is just the latest in their long coverup scheme. They never play by the same rules they force on everyone else. Disgraceful," Rep. Steve Scalise, R-La., declared in response to the old Biden tweet.

In a statement on Sunday, President Biden noted that he had signed the pardon.

"From the day I took office, I said I would not interfere with the Justice Department’s decision-making, and I kept my word even as I have watched my son being selectively, and unfairly, prosecuted," the president said in the statement.

BIDEN PARDONS SON HUNTER BIDEN AHEAD OF EXIT FROM OVAL OFFICE

Hunter Biden

Hunter Biden, son of President Joe Biden, arrives at the J. Caleb Boggs Federal Building on June 6, 2024, in Wilmington, Delaware.  (Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

The "Full and Unconditional Pardon" the president granted to Hunter covers "… offenses against the United States which he has committed or may have committed or taken part in during the period from January 1, 2014 through December 1, 2024 … " the pardon declares.

President-elect Donald Trump sounded off in a post on Truth Social.

TRUMP ASKS ABOUT ‘J-6 HOSTAGES’ IN RESPONSE TO BIDEN'S PARDON OF HUNTER: ‘SUCH AN ABUSE’

Hunter Biden

Hunter Biden arrives at the Thomas P. O'Neil Jr. House Office Building for a closed door deposition on Feb. 28, 2024 in Washington D.C.  (Jemal Countess/Getty Images for Congressional Integrity Project)

"Does the Pardon given by Joe to Hunter include the J-6 Hostages, who have now been imprisoned for years? Such an abuse and miscarriage of Justice!" Trump declared.

