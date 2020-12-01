GOP Congresswoman-elect on forming ‘Freedom Force’: Left is ‘totally out of line’ with mainstream

Several new Republican members said they are forming the "Freedom Force" to "stand up and fight back against socialism."

Congresswoman-elect Michelle Steel, R-Calif., joined Congresswoman-elect Nicole Malliotakis, R-N.Y., who both flipped House seats red in November, on "Outnumbered Overtime" Tuesday.

"I think the left is totally out of line from mainstream America," Steel said, pointing out she is a first-generation immigration with an accent.

REP.-ELECT BURGESS OWENS, RETIRED NFLER, TOUTS GOP'S 'FREEDOM FORCE' TO OPPOSE AOC'S 'SQUAD'

"I am grateful to America and I want to show them that I stick to the issues that lower taxes, smaller government, and less regulations, and stop defunding the police," she added.

Malliotakis said the conservative group is "bonded by a love of this nation and opposes the radical agenda of The Squad -- which includes progressive Democratic Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, of New York City; Ayanna Pressley of Boston; Ilhan Omar of Minneapolis; and Rashida Tlaib of Detroit.

"Right now it's under attack by those members of the socialist squad," she said, "who are looking to chip away our freedoms and really dismantle our economy and really our country and we ned to fight back and we're really passionate about that."

Malliotakis warned: "When AOC offers you free stuff, you're paying for it with your freedom."

In addition to Steel and Malliotakis, some of the new Freedom Force members include Republican Reps.-elect Carlos Gimenez, Maria Elvira Salazar and Byron Donalds of Florida; Stephanie Bice of Oklahoma; Burgess Owens of Utah; and Victoria Spartz of Indiana.

Both of the new representatives say 2022 will be a win for Republicans in the House.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

One of the newer members of the Democratic squad, Congressman-elect Jamaal Bowman, D-N.Y., suggested Republicans misunderstood socialism.

“I believe that some of my colleagues on the other side of the aisle, when they think of socialism, they think of communism and think of the government controlling everything and people being disempowered within democracy, and I think that's an incorrect definition, that's not how I define it," he argued.

Fox News' Sam Dorman contributed to this report.