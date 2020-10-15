Charlie Baker joins small list of Republican governors not voting for Trump

Gov. Charlie Baker of Massachusetts – a Republican critic of President Trump – won’t be voting for the president in November’s election.

"The governor cannot support Donald Trump for president and is focused on seeing Massachusetts through the pandemic," Baker communications director Lizzy Guyton wrote in a statement. "He'll leave the election analysis to the pundits."

The statement came on Wednesday, hours after Baker – taking questions from reporters – said he would “take a pass” when asked who he would be supporting for president.

The two-term governor, who enjoys broad bipartisan support in blue leaning Massachusetts, is up for reelection in 2022.

Baker joins Gov. Phil Scott of Vermont, a fellow New England Republican governor, in signaling they won’t vote for the GOP incumbent in the White House.

Scott told reporters in August that "I won't be voting for President Trump."

"I have not decided at this point whether to cast a vote for former Vice President Biden," Scott said at the time. "But it's something that I would consider. I just haven't made that decision at this point."

Popular two-term Republican Gov. Larry Hogan of Maryland, another critic of the president, told Fox News in July that he hadn’t made up his mind on which candidate he'll support for president.

"Luckily I still have more time to think about that. And as chairman of the NGA (National Governors Association), representing Democrats and Republicans, I'm trying to avoid politics for a little while. I'll have to keep you posted on that," he told Fox News.

A few weeks later Hogan told conservative talk radio host Hugh Hewitt that while he was unsure whether he would vote for Trump in November, he would not rule it out.