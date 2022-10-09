Rep. Schiff, DCCC chairman Maloney fundraise on swanky Paris balcony a month out from election

Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., was spotted on video sipping wine with Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee (DCCC) Chairman Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney, D-N.Y., and Democratic donors during a recent Paris event highlighted by Maloney’s opponent in the midterm elections.

Schiff and Maloney embarked on a tour of Europe last week to fundraise from Democrats living abroad, Punchbowl News first reported. The New York Times’ Shane Goldmacher tweeted a screenshot Sunday of one of the fundraising invites to a "cocktail reception and dinner benefiting the DCCC" in Paris on Oct. 1.

Another invite tweeted by Goldmacher was to a DCCC fundraiser in Geneva, Switzerland, on Oct. 3.

DCCC'S MALONEY ADMITS BOOSTING PRO-TRUMP CANDIDATE RAISES ‘DIFFICULT MORAL QUESTIONS’

In response to Goldmacher’s tweets, the chief of staff of Republican New York Assemblyman Mike Lawler, who is running against Maloney, tweeted a video of the event, writing, "Here’s even video of him and Schiff on a balcony in Paris sipping wine and eating hors d'oeuvres."

The video was later slammed by Lawler and shared by his campaign political director.

"While @spmaloney was galavanting around the globe to raise money to re-elect socialists and keep @SpeakerPelosi in power, I’ve been speaking directly to voters across the district every day since May," Lawler tweeted Sunday morning. "No one should be surprised when Sean loses on November 8th."

Lawler followed that up with a still shot of Maloney speaking at the event, which was also retweeted by the campaign.

DCCC spokesperson Chris Taylor told Fox News Digital in a statement Sunday that the fundraising event abroad was part of the organization’s efforts to "Stop MAGA Republicans" at home.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Chairman Maloney has been on a 10 city, 10 day fundraising swing raising millions of dollars for candidates who will help stop MAGA Republicans who want to pass a national abortion ban from gaining control of Congress," Taylor said.