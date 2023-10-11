Rep Pramila Jayapal appears to label Hamas attack on Israel as 'ongoing situation in the Middle East'

Rep. Pramila Jayapal, D-Wash., has appeared to label the attack on Israelis by Hamas terrorists as simply an "ongoing situation in the Middle East."

Seattle-based KTTH Radio talk show host Jason Rantz shared a message the congresswoman's office emailed to constituents and signed as from Jayapal herself.

"Amid the ongoing situation in the Middle East, I wanted to share some resources to assist with any concerns you may have regarding security for U.S. citizens in the region," the email said.

Rantz condemned the response in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter.

DEMOCRAT BLASTS 'SQUAD' MEMBERS OVER CALLS TO END ISRAEL ASSISTANCE: 'IT SICKENS ME'

"Wow. @RepJayapal just sent an email to constituents. She labeled the terrorist attack on Israel an ‘ongoing situation in the Middle East.’ If decapitating babies can't get you to condemn Hamas terrorism, there's truly something wrong with you," Rantz wrote, also sharing a screenshot of the email online.

Fox News Digital reached out to Jayapal's office Wednesday seeking comment but did not immediately hear back.

It has been five days since Israel has been at war with Hamas terrorists who launched a surprise attack Saturday. More than 1,200 Israelis have died and more than 100 others were captured.

As of midday Wednesday, the most recent post on Jayapal's X account was about climate change. "The climate crisis is here – and working and poor Americans are being hit the hardest. We must do more to protect workers, families, and communities. We need to pass the Green New Deal," Jayapal wrote Tuesday.

Jayapal, the Congressional Progressive Caucus chair, was slapped with a censure resolution over the summer for calling Israel a "racist state." She later walked back the comment and even voted "yes" on a GOP-led resolution affirming Israel is not a racist or apartheid state before Israeli President Isaac Herzog addressed a joint meeting of Congress in July.

GOP LAWMAKER SEEKS CURB ON NON-US FLAGS IN CONGRESS AFTER TLAIB OFFICE PICTURED WITH PALESTINIAN BANNER

The email from Jayapal's office this week directed people to monitor messages from the U.S. Embassy in Israel to U.S. citizens for the latest updates.

The email said if you or someone you know is a U.S. citizen that is currently in Israel, to enroll contact information in the State Department’s Smart Traveler Enrollment Program.

In what appeared to be an automated response to Rantz, Jayapal also provided a link to where the State Department will post travel advisory updates for Israel, the West Bank and Gaza.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"The Department of State has a 24/7 coordinating group communicating with U.S. citizens and providing them assistance through phone calls and an online form," the email said, adding that "all U.S. citizens whether in Israel, the West Bank, or Gaza seeking to be in touch with the U.S. Embassy in Israel can fill out the form at https://cacms.state.gov/s/crisis-intake or call 1-833-890- 9595 or 1-606-641-0131."

"My office will continue to monitor the situation and send along any further information or resources that may be helpful. Stay safe," the email concluded with Jayapal's e-signature.