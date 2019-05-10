Matt Gaetz says Dems targeting AG Barr because he's 'turning the tables' on Obama legacy, deep state

U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., spoke out against the Democrats' claim that America is facing a "constitutional crisis," saying Thursday that the Dems are worried that Attorney General William Barr is "turning the tables" on the Obama administration's legacy.

"The very reason Jerry Nadler is going after Bill Barr has nothing to do with the 8 percent of the Mueller report that hasn't been seen, and it has everything to do with the fact that Bill Barr is now turning the tables on the people in the Obama White House, the people in the deep state, the intelligence community who politicized a FISA court, and the investigators, I think, who departed from normalized practice," Gaetz said on Fox News' "The Story with Martha MacCallum."

Nadler, a New York Democrat who chairs the House Judiciary Committee, declared a "constitutional crisis" this week following his committee’s vote to hold the Barr in contempt of Congress for defying a subpoena for Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s unredacted Russia report and underlying documents.

Gaetz also took aim at former FBI Director James Comey, who appeared on a CNN town hall telecast Thursday night, predicting that Barr would be coming for Comey as well.

"Of course it is not a coincidence that James Comey is on, like, the Redemption Tour 2.0 right now, trying to articulate his message," Gaetz said, "because he knows that Barr is coming after Comey and his band of merry men, who largely paved the way for Hillary Clinton to not face consequence, and then turned around and really did the Russians' bidding for them by delegitimizing the election process, and then after the election [of] the president, trying to delegitimize Donald Trump."

Gaetz also touted the U.S. economy's performance under President Trump before criticizing Democrats for their use of the word "crisis" --- and chastising them for not addressing the immigration emergency along the U.S.-Mexico border.

"I don't know that Democrats know what the word 'crisis' means," Gaetz said. "Obviously they can't claim we have an economic crisis. We've got growth at twice the rate that was expected under the Obama economy and everyone is doing a lot better.

"But we have a real crisis on the border where 3,000 people a day are turning themselves in, into a system that we cannot accommodate additional influx for. And now we have a tortured interpretation of a constitutional crisis. I can assure you that is not the case. The game you're watching is not the game that is being played."

Fox News' Talia Kaplan contributed to this report.