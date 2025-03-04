Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended

Donald Trump

Rep Darrell Issa nominates Trump for Nobel Peace Prize

Obama was awarded the prestigious honor less than a year into his first term in office

Alex Nitzberg By Alex Nitzberg Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for March 4 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for March 4

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Rep. Darrell Issa, R-Calif., announced Monday in a post on X that he was nominating President Donald Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize.

"Today I will nominate @realDonaldTrump for the Nobel Peace Prize. No one deserves it more," Issa declared in the tweet.

Fox News Digital reached out to Issa's office on Tuesday to request a comment from the congressman regarding why he decided to nominate the president for the award.

TRUMP SAYS ZELENSKYY CAN ‘COME BACK WHEN HE IS READY FOR PEACE’ AFTER FIERY WHITE HOUSE EXCHANGE

Left: Rep. Darrell Issa; Right: President Donald Trump

Rep. Darrell Issa, R-Calif., announced that nominated President Donald Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize. (Left: Andrew Harnik/Getty Image; Right: ROBERTO SCHMIDT/AFP via Getty Images)

"Not since Ronald Reagan has an American president better represented the national resolve of peace through strength or the fundamental case for a world without war," Issa said in a statement to Fox News Digital.

"Remarkably, it was the 2024 election of Donald Trump – more than 10 weeks before his swearing in – that tangibly kickstarted the cause of peace in numerous regions of the world, and we are already seeing the benefits. I hope the Committee takes note of these extraordinary times and recognizes that President Trump ideally represents what the Nobel Peace Prize should stand for," the lawmaker added.

President Barack Obama was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in 2009, less than a year into his first term in office.

REP TENNEY NOMINATES TRUMP FOR NOBEL PEACE PRIZE FOR ‘HISTORIC’ ABRAHAM ACCORDS

President Donald Trump wearing a "MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN" hat

President Donald Trump takes a question from a reporter before boarding Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House on Feb. 28, 2025, in Washington, D.C. (Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)

Rep. Claudia Tenney, R-N.Y., nominated Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize last year.

"Donald Trump was instrumental in facilitating the first new peace agreements in the Middle East in almost 30 years," the congresswoman said, according to a January 2024 press release.

Later in 2024, Tenney nominated Trump, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, and former Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for the prize.

NEW BILL THREATENS TO CRIPPLE ‘JUDICIAL TYRANNY’ FROM DERAILING TRUMP'S AGENDA AT EVERY TURN

Rep. Claudia Tenney

Rep. Claudia Tenney, R-N.Y., speaks during a hearing with the Senate Judiciary subcommittee on Capitol Hill on June 12, 2024, in Washington, D.C. (Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

She asserted that their "valiant work to combat terrorism and stand up to Islamist regimes has directly led to greater regional and global stability," according to a December 2024 press release.

Alex Nitzberg is a writer for Fox News Digital.

More from Politics