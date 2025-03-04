Rep Darrell Issa nominates Trump for Nobel Peace Prize

Rep. Darrell Issa, R-Calif., announced Monday in a post on X that he was nominating President Donald Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize.

"Today I will nominate @realDonaldTrump for the Nobel Peace Prize. No one deserves it more," Issa declared in the tweet.

Fox News Digital reached out to Issa's office on Tuesday to request a comment from the congressman regarding why he decided to nominate the president for the award.

"Not since Ronald Reagan has an American president better represented the national resolve of peace through strength or the fundamental case for a world without war," Issa said in a statement to Fox News Digital.

"Remarkably, it was the 2024 election of Donald Trump – more than 10 weeks before his swearing in – that tangibly kickstarted the cause of peace in numerous regions of the world, and we are already seeing the benefits. I hope the Committee takes note of these extraordinary times and recognizes that President Trump ideally represents what the Nobel Peace Prize should stand for," the lawmaker added.

President Barack Obama was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in 2009, less than a year into his first term in office.

Rep. Claudia Tenney, R-N.Y., nominated Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize last year.

"Donald Trump was instrumental in facilitating the first new peace agreements in the Middle East in almost 30 years," the congresswoman said, according to a January 2024 press release.

Later in 2024, Tenney nominated Trump, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, and former Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for the prize.

She asserted that their "valiant work to combat terrorism and stand up to Islamist regimes has directly led to greater regional and global stability," according to a December 2024 press release.