Incumbent Rep. Brad Finstad survives GOP primary battle for Walz’s former House district

Incumbent Rep. Brad Finstad, won the Republican primary in Minnesota’s 1st Congressional District, setting the stage for a battle with Democrat Rachel Bohman.

According to an analysis by the Cook Political Report, Minnesota’s 1st District is "solid" Republican.

Finstad, the first-term incumbent representative of the district, was looking to fight off a heated challenge in the typically Republican district to hold on to his seat and take on Bohman.

The incumbent was matched up with a unique challenger in Tweten, a licensed therapist who leaned heavily on his experience in the profession during the race, going so far as to make his campaign slogan, "Washington needs a therapist."

According to a report from the Post Bulletin, Tweten promised to use the same techniques he uses in couple’s therapy in Congress, reasoning that he could broker more bipartisan agreement between two parties more apt to hurl insults and attacks at each other.

Bohman will now face the Republican incumbent in the general election. She was the only candidate in the district's Democratic primary.

The district, which Democratic Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz represented from 2007-2019, has been held by a Republican in the five years since Walz, now the Democrats' nominee for vice president, left the House for the governor's mansion.