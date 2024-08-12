Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Minnesota

Incumbent Rep. Brad Finstad survives GOP primary battle for Walz’s former House district

The Cook Political Report classifies the district as 'solid' Republican

By Michael Lee Fox News
Published
close
Alina Habba: Why hasn't VP Kamala Harris changed over the last 3 1/2 years? | Will Cain Show Video

Alina Habba: Why hasn't VP Kamala Harris changed over the last 3 1/2 years? | Will Cain Show

Sr. Advisor to the Trump 2024 campaign, Alina Habba calls in to update Will Cain on the current state of the election season. Habba points out that VP Harris is promising to change on policy, but she hasn't changed now or the past 3 1/2 years.

Incumbent Rep. Brad Finstad, won the Republican primary in Minnesota’s 1st Congressional District, setting the stage for a battle with Democrat Rachel Bohman.

According to an analysis by the Cook Political Report, Minnesota’s 1st District is "solid" Republican. 

Finstad, the first-term incumbent representative of the district, was looking to fight off a heated challenge in the typically Republican district to hold on to his seat and take on Bohman.

MINNESOTA RIOTS CONTINUED AFTER WALZ TOOK ‘RESPONSIBILITY TO ENSURE’ THERE WOULDN’T BE CHAOS

Rep. Brad Finstad

Rep.-elect Brad Finstad arrives for his ceremonial swearing-in at the Capitol on Aug, 12, 2022.  (Bill Clark/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)

The incumbent was matched up with a unique challenger in Tweten, a licensed therapist who leaned heavily on his experience in the profession during the race, going so far as to make his campaign slogan, "Washington needs a therapist."

Rep. Brad Finstad, right, with Nancy Pelosi, left, in swearing-in photo

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi holds a ceremonial swearing-in for Rep.-elect Brad Finstad in the Capitol on Aug. 12, 2022. (Bill Clark/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)

MINNESOTA BUSINESS OWNER TEARS INTO WALZ FOR COVID, BLM RIOT LEADERSHIP: A 'TOTAL AND COMPLETE FAILURE'

According to a report from the Post Bulletin, Tweten promised to use the same techniques he uses in couple’s therapy in Congress, reasoning that he could broker more bipartisan agreement between two parties more apt to hurl insults and attacks at each other.

Bohman will now face the Republican incumbent in the general election. She was the only candidate in the district's Democratic primary.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

Tim Walz closeup shot

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz speaks during a campaign event on Aug. 7, 2024 in Detroit. (Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)

The district, which Democratic Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz represented from 2007-2019, has been held by a Republican in the five years since Walz, now the Democrats' nominee for vice president, left the House for the governor's mansion.

Michael Lee is a writer for Fox News. Prior to joining Fox News, Michael worked for the Washington Examiner, Bongino.com, and Unbiased America. He has covered politics for more than eight years.

More from Politics