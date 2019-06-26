Reddit restricts pro-Trump forum, citing alleged threats: report

Reddit has restricted access to a pro-Trump forum over alleged threats of violence against public officials, according to a Wednesday report.

The forum, "r/The_Donald," is not banned entirely, but users trying to access the page will now be prompted with the message: "Are you sure you want to view this community?" before they may enter. The page is also unlisted on Google search results.

The social media platform said it restricted the page over thread posts that allegedly called for violence against police and other public officials in Oregon, Reuters reported. Reddit told the page's moderators that they had observed "repeated rule-breaking behavior" and that violent content "often goes unreported, and worse is upvoted."

Reddit did not immediately respond to an email from Fox News early Thursday.

r/The_Donald, launched in 2015, has about 755,000 subscribers and is one of the largest pro-Trump forums online, according to Reuters. During the 2016 presidential campaign, then-candidate Donald Trump held an "Ask Me Anything," session on the forum.

The restriction was criticized by conservatives and Trump supporters on social media. Andrew Surabian, a former Trump White House official, accused Reddit of trying to stop the president's re-election.

"Big Tech is obsessed with stopping @realDonaldTrump in 2020 @ are engaging in actual election interference to stop his reelection," he tweeted.

The restriction comes amid a wave of accusations against tech giants, like Facebook and Twitter, of censoring conservative content. The allegation has prompted some lawmakers calling for these companies to be broken up in order to weaken their economic power.