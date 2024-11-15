Rand Paul wants to abolish agency established under Trump, but calls prospect 'unlikely'

Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., wants the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) to be abolished, but described the prospect as "unlikely," he told Politico.

"I'd like to eliminate it," Paul told the outlet. "The First Amendment is pretty important, that's why we listed it as the First Amendment, and I would have liked to, at the very least, eliminate their ability to censor content online."

"While it's unlikely we could get rid of CISA, we survived for what, 248 years without them," Paul said, according to Politico. "I think a lot of what they do is intrusive, and I’d like to end their intrusions into the First Amendment."

RAND PAUL HITS ‘BIDEN/HARRIS CDC’ OVER COVID-19 VACCINE GUIDANCE FOR 6-MONTH-OLDS

"CISA does not and has never censored speech or facilitated censorship," CISA senior adviser for public affairs Ron Eckstein asserted in a statement, according to the outlet. "Such allegations are riddled with factual inaccuracies. Every day, the men and women of CISA execute the agency's mission of reducing risk to U.S. critical infrastructure in a way that protects Americans' freedom of speech, civil rights, civil liberties and privacy," he asserted.

CISA was established in 2018 during President-elect Trump's White House tenure.

"On November 16, 2018, the President signed into law the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency Act of 2018," which established CISA, according to cisa.gov.

RAND PAUL BACKS KAT CAMMACK FOR HOUSE REPUBLICAN CONFERENCE CHAIR, RICK SCOTT FOR SENATE MAJORITY LEADER

Republicans won the Senate majority during the 2024 election, and Paul, the ranking member of the Senate Committee on Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs, is slated to become the chair during the next session of Congress.

"I chose to chair this Committee over another because I believe that, for the health of our republic, Congress must stand up once again for its constitutional role," the senator noted, according to a press release.

FBI, CISA SAY CHINESE HACKERS BREACHED MULTIPLE US TELECOM PROVIDERS IN TARGETED ATTACK

"This Committee's mission of oversight and investigations is critical to Congress reasserting itself. Our first hearing will examine reinstating the successful Remain in Mexico policy from the first Trump Administration," he said.

Paul has served in the Senate since 2011.

Fox News Digital has reached out to CISA for comment.