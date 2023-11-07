Ramaswamy unveils 'No to Neocons' pledge his appointees will have to sign if elected

Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy unveiled a "No to Neocons" pledge on Tuesday he plans to implement in his administration.

According to a website launched Tuesday, "every prospective political appointee must commit to and sign this pledge" in order to serve in a Ramaswamy administration.

The pledge requires officials to commit that "avoiding WW3 is a vital national objective," "war is never a preference, only a necessity" and "the sole duty of U.S. policymakers is to U.S. citizens."

"If you want 20 more years of endless wars that don’t advance our interests, then I’m not your guy. But if you want to stay out of no-win wars and make America stronger at home, I know how to get that done," Ramaswamy said in a press release.

"This pledge is my commitment to the American people that I will lead true to these principles and hold all appointees in my administration to the same standard," he added.

Supporters of Ramaswamy can also sign the pledge on the "No to Neocons" website.

The biotech entrepreneur has been outspoken in cautioning the U.S. from entering into a World War III, particularly after the Oct. 7 terrorist attack against Israel by the terrorist group Hamas. He has also been vocal about limiting U.S. involvement in the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war, putting him at odds with fellow Republicans.

He is one of five presidential hopefuls who will participate in the third Republican debate in Miami. The other candidates who qualified and agreed to appear on the debate stage are Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley, former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie and South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott.

At the two previous debates, Ramaswamy had fiery clashes on foreign policy with Haley and former Vice President Mike Pence, who has since suspended his presidential campaign.

Ramaswamy is currently placing fourth in national Republican polls according to the RealClearPolitics average behind Haley, DeSantis and former President Trump, who maintains a commanding lead in the GOP field.