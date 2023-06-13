Ramaswamy pledges to pardon Trump if elected, challenges opponents to make same vow

GOP presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy pledged to pardon former President Trump if elected to the Oval Office and challenged his opponents to make the same vow.

During a Monday press conference at the Wilkie D. Ferguson Jr. U.S. Courthouse in Miami, Florida, Ramaswamy said that, if he is elected president, he will pardon Trump for his federal charges.

Trump is set to be arraigned today after a federal grand jury indicted him Friday on 37 charges related to his retention of sensitive documents. Trump's indictment has led to calls for Hur to bring similar charges against Biden.

GOP HOPEFUL RAMASWAMY SEEKS COMMUNICATIONS BETWEEN DOJ AND WHITE HOUSE OVER TRUMP INDICTMENT

"The use of police force by a sitting U.S. President against his chief political rival in the midst of a presidential election sets a dangerous precedent in our country," Ramaswamy said in a press release.

"No one is above the law: the U.S. President shouldn’t be able to use the federal police to arrest his opponents," he continued.

"No one should be below the law either, yet there are now two standards of justice depending on your political viewpoints," Ramaswamy added. "That’s the single greatest threat to our constitutional republic today."

In his letter, Ramaswamy condemned the charges against Trump and called on to sign the pledge he had signed to pardon the former president, if elected.

"If President Trump is prosecuted in a manner that effectively prevents him from running, this will permanently damage public trust in our electoral process and our justice system," the letter reads.

"Whoever among us is elected, our job of reuniting the nation will become daunting – if not impossible," Ramaswamy wrote.

The letter was sent to every campaign challenging Biden for the White House, both Republicans and Democrats.

Ramaswamy filed a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) request this week seeking communication between the White House and the Justice Department concerning the second indictment of his GOP rival, former President Donald Trump.

Ramaswamy said he filed the request "to demand *exactly* what the White House Communicated to [Attorney General] Merrick Garland & [Special Counsel] Jack Smith about the unprecedented indictment of a former U.S. President & Biden’s disfavored opponent in this election."

"Every American deserves to know," Ramaswamy said ahead of a Tuesday press conference in Miami. "If the captured media fails to do its job, real leaders in this country need to step up and do it instead."

Fox News Digital's Bradford Betz contributed reporting.