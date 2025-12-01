Radical 'feminist' group in the hot seat after anti-ICE ad goes viral: 'BEYOND evil'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Women’s March is facing backlash online for releasing an "insane" ad attacking U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, including critics suggesting the group has turned its back on its feminist mission.

An ad, released by Women’s March last week, shows a fictional ICE agent returning home and being asked by his daughter, "How was your day?" Scenes of masked agents smashing windows and women and a little girl crying flash across the screen while screams can be heard.

A narrator says, "A mask can’t hide you from your neighbors, your children, from God. They’ll know."

"You can walk away, before the shame follows you home," the narrator continues, while text fills the screen, reading, "What will you say?"

In the video’s caption, Women’s March wrote, "A mask can't hide your shame forever. ICE agents are being recruited everywhere online and in person. Immigrants are being kidnapped, families are being ripped apart, communities are living in fear. Before you accept the sign-on bonus to terrorize families, ask yourself: When your kids ask what you did at work today, what will you say? When your neighbor is dragged away in handcuffs, what will you say? When you're asked what you did to protect your community from fascism, what will you say? Because history never forgets. And neither will we."

The caption also includes a hashtag calling to end ICE.

Conservative commentator Matt Swol ripped into the Women’s March for airing the ad in Charlotte, North Carolina, while ignoring the recent killings of two women, Logan Federico and Iryna Zarutska, in North Carolina.

"This ad is BEYOND evil," wrote Swol.

"The Women's March org NEVER ran a single ad after Iryna Zarutska was stabbed to death on the light rail by a repeat offender. Nor did they run a single ad on Logan Federico who was murdered by a man with 39 previous charges," said Swol.

"What happened to the feminists? What happened to actually caring about women? I don't understand," he added.

GOP operative Sarah Fields pointed to large numbers of arrests of non-citizen sexual predators and the trafficking of women and girls by cartels, saying, "Ironically, this was paid for by Women’s March, a feminist group against s*xual oppression."

"The Women’s March is running an INSANE ad that demonizes ICE with fictional scenes and emotional manipulation," wrote California conservative commentator Elizabeth Barcohana.

"Defund the Police and police abolitionism never went away. It just took a new form," added Barcohana.

"Feminists against those who protect women. Great call, ladies," commented Los Angeles GOP leader Lisa Cusack.

Founded during the first Trump administration, the Women’s March rose to prominence due to its heavily covered marches in Washington, D.C. On its website, the group says it is working to build a "base of feminists to end sexism, sexist exploitation, and oppression."

It has been a vocal critic of President Donald Trump during his second term, as well as ICE.

Fox News Digital reached out to the Women’s March for comment, but did not immediately receive a response.