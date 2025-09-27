Bondi declares 'new era of political violence' as federal agents deploy to ICE facilities nationwide

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Attorney General Pam Bondi vowed a federal crackdown Saturday, saying that America has entered a "new era of political violence." Her stern warning against extremist groups targeting federal officers comes a day after she announced Department of Justice (DOJ) agents will be deployed to Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) facilities nationwide.

Bondi's announcement, posted in a video on X, comes days after suspected gunman Joshua Jahn, 29, opened fire on a Dallas ICE facility from a nearby rooftop, in what the FBI has described as a "targeted attack" on federal law enforcement.

Jahn took his own life Wednesday after allegedly killing one detainee and wounding two others.

Bondi wrote in the post that there will be "ZERO TOLERANCE" for political violence and domestic terrorism.

"Assassins have tried to murder President [Donald] Trump twice and tried to kill Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh," Bondi said. "In Minnesota, legislators, and even children attending Mass, were gunned down in cold blood in two separate incidents, and an assassin targeted and murdered our friend Charlie Kirk. A sniper shot three people at a Texas ICE facility, and now more than 200 violent rioters were at a Chicago ICE facility, chanting, ‘arrest ICE, shoot ICE.’ At least one had a gun."

She noted if protesters "so much as touch one of our federal officers," they will be sent to prison.

"We've seen this before. We saw it in Portland and with the LA riots. These are not peaceful protests. These are coordinated attacks by radical extremists, and they end now," Bondi said. "Anyone who threatens or assaults our federal officers will be arrested and charged federally, not in some liberal state court. Same goes for anyone who's funding and aiding these extremists. You will be dismantled brick by brick. We are taking our country back. Make America safe again."

On Friday, Bondi released a statement on X saying the newly deployed Department of Justice (DOJ) agents will "safeguard federal agents, protect federal property, and immediately arrest all individuals engaged in any federal crime."

Officials have not said how many agents will be sent, or which facilities they will secure.

Bondi also instructed the Joint Terrorism Task Forces across the country to "disrupt and investigate" all entities and people engaged in acts of domestic terrorism, including the repeated acts of violence and obstruction against federal agents.

"The Department of Justice will seek the most serious available charges against all participants in these criminal mobs, including conspiracy offenses, assault offenses, civil disorder offenses, and terrorism offenses," Bondi wrote in the statement. "While these never-ending attacks are designed to break our will, they only strengthen our resolve to complete the work begun. To that end, I have directed the FBI, DEA, ATF, and USMS to accelerate our efforts alongside the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) to locate, apprehend, detain, prosecute, and remove all illegal aliens present in our country. The rule of law will prevail."

DHS and ICE did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's requests for comment.