Psaki maintains Biden was 'not involved' with Hunter's business dealings

White House press secretary Jen Psaki continues to dismiss questions from reporters about whether President Biden engaged in Hunter Biden's business dealings during his tenure as vice president.

Asked Wednesday by Fox News White House correspondent Jacqui Heinrich if the president had ever spoken with his son's business partners about Hunter's business dealings, Psaki said, "Again, nothing has changed since what I said yesterday. The president does not get involved in the business dealings of his son."

"Even through his son's business partners?" Heinrich asked.

"He's not involved in his son's business dealings," Psaki responded.

The New York Post first reported earlier this week that Hunter Biden's business partner, Eric Schwerin, met with Joe Biden while Biden was serving as vice president under former President Barack Obama.

The meeting with Joe Biden, according to a report based on archived visitor logs from the Obama White House, was one of 27 reported visits Schwerin paid to the White House, where he also met with a variety of aides to the vice president.

Schwerin, the president of since-dissolved investment fund Rosemont Seneca Partners, met with then-Vice President Biden's chief of staff Steve Ricchetti at least twice in 2016. The two visits occurred in room 272 on Feb. 29 and room 276 on Aug. 17 at the Old Executive Office Building (OEOB), according to the 2016 White House visitor logs.

Ricchetti has been a longtime adviser to President Biden and served as his chief of staff from 2013 to 2017. He now serves as Biden's White House counselor.

Schwerin also met with Anne Marie Person, who served as a general assistant at Rosemont until 2014 before joining Biden's office, at least three times between February and June 2016, a Fox News Digital review found. According to White House visitor logs, Schwerin met her in Biden's "West Wi[ng]" office on Feb. 24, April 8, and June 9. It is unclear if Biden was present for the meetings.

Heinrich asked Psaki Tuesday whether the president still maintained his position that he had not spoken with Hunter Biden about his business dealings. "He maintains his same statements that he's made in the past," Psaki said, telling Heinrich she did not "have more information about visits from more than ten years ago."

Schwerin is linked to a variety of Hunter Biden's foreign business dealings.

Schwerin made three other visits with staffers from Vice President Biden's office in 2016. Schwerin met with John McGrail, who was a counselor to Biden, on July 15 and Sept. 9 at the White House. He also met with Kaitlyn Demers, who was serving as an associate counsel in Biden's office in 2016, on June 28. She is currently a special assistant to President Biden and Chief of Staff Ron Klain.

