Psaki says Joe Biden and his son Hunter 'were not office mates'

In 2017, Hunter sent an email requesting keys for his new "office mates," listing his father in the email

Kyle Morris
By Kyle Morris | Fox News
Ken Starr: We need a special counsel into Hunter Biden Video

Ken Starr: We need a special counsel into Hunter Biden

Ken Starr tells 'The Ingraham Angle' that when things are so close to the president, the Justice Department is not truly independent. They’re part of the executive branch. That’s why we have the special counsel regulations.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki denied on Wednesday previous reports that claimed Hunter Biden and his father, President Biden, were "office mates."

Asked by Fox News White House correspondent Peter Doocy about "evidence that the president, at one point, was office mates with Hunter and his brother Jim here in D.C.," Psaki said the reports were "not accurate."

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki talks to reporters during the daily news conference in the Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House on April 6, 2022 in Washington, DC.

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki talks to reporters during the daily news conference in the Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House on April 6, 2022 in Washington, DC. (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

HUNTER BIDEN REQUESTED KEYS FOR NEW ‘OFFICE MATES’ JOE BIDEN, CHINESE ‘EMISSARY’ TO CEFC CHAIRMAN, EMAILS SHOW

Hunter Biden requested in 2017 that keys be made for his new "office mates," listing his father, Jill Biden, and his uncle Jim Biden, for space he planned to share with an "emissary" for a chairman of a Chinese energy company, according to an email obtained by Fox News.

Joe Biden embraces his son Hunter Biden after addressing the nation from the Chase Center Nov. 7, 2020 in Wilmington, Delaware.

Joe Biden embraces his son Hunter Biden after addressing the nation from the Chase Center Nov. 7, 2020 in Wilmington, Delaware. (Andrew Harnik-Pool/Getty Images)

A Sept. 20, 2017 email obtained by Fox News shows Hunter requesting keys for Joe and Jill Biden, along with Jim Biden, for space he planned to share with an "emissary" for a chairman of a Chinese energy company. The email was sent to the general manager, Cecilia Browning, at the House of Sweden — a building in Washington, D.C., that contains multiple office suites and a number of embassies.

"Please have keys made available for new office mates: Joe Biden, Jill Biden, Jim Biden," said the email, with the subject "507."

In the email, Hunter Biden also requests keys for Gongwen Dong, whom he describes as an "emissary" for Ye Jianming — the chairman of CEFC Chinese Energy Co.

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki speaks during the daily briefing in the Brady Briefing Room of the White House in Washington, DC, on April 6, 2022.

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki speaks during the daily briefing in the Brady Briefing Room of the White House in Washington, DC, on April 6, 2022. (MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)

"I would like the office sign to reflect the following," he continued, requesting "The Biden Foundation" and "Hudson West (CEFC US)." 

"The lease will remain under my company’s name Rosemont Seneca," he continued, providing details about Dong and Ye, whom he referred to as "my partner," as well as their contact information.

Joe Biden has repeatedly denied being involved with his son’s business dealings.

Fox News' Brooke Singman and Adam Shaw contributed to this article.

Kyle Morris covers politics for Fox News. On Twitter: @RealKyleMorris.

