‘Protect Our Police’ PAC, set up to elect pro-cop candidates, brings in $100G in first week

A political action committee set up to elect pro-police candidates into office at the state and local level raked in more than $100,000 in its first week – a figure that its founders are saying is proof that Americans want political leaders who “back the blue.”

The Protect Our Police PAC launched last week and announced on Wednesday in a press release that it has picked up donations from more than 2,100 donors in 50 states. The launch of the group comes amid a spike in anti-police sentiment from activists and some left-wing lawmakers in the wake of the death of George Floyd that has seen radical calls to “defund” or even abolish police departments gain traction.

But as those calls have taken off, and radical reforms have been put in place in parts of the country, they have been accompanied by a surge in crime in cities across America. Pro-cop advocates point also to indicators that suggest morale has plummeted among police officers as they feel vilified by radicals and abandoned by their politicians.

“The level of support we’ve seen nationwide in just one week proves that Americans still want and need leaders who will back the blue,” co-chair Nick Gerace said of the numbers. “As crime skyrockets in cities across the country, it’s never been more important for police departments to be fully funded."

The committee said it has started an “aggressive effort” to connect donors with pro-blue candidates who it says will “return law and order leadership to state and municipal public offices.” It says it will focus particularly on electing candidates to offices, including mayor, district attorney, governor, attorney general, state representative and state senator.

“Morale at police departments across the country is at an all-time low because officers feel our public officials have turned their backs on them," co-chair Bob Walls said in a statement. "The only way we will be able to effectively restore confidence and maintain the level of law and order all Americans deserve will be by electing officials who support the thin blue line that acts as a wall between the safety of citizens and anarchy.”

The committee also plans to launch campaigns with stories about the positive impact of police on communities and to combat “the anti-police agenda,” such as calls to abolish police departments.

The PAC was set up by four retired Philadelphia police officers, all with between 12 and 20 years of service under their belts.

