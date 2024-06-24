Faith voters will 'decide this election,' according to prominent GOP members

WASHINGTON, D.C.— Leaders of the GOP are encouraging voters of faith to cast their vote in November, saying the Democratic Party is targeting people of faith.

Fox News Digital spoke with prominent members of the Republican Party at the Faith & Freedom Coalition’s Road to Majority conference in Washington, D.C., about the role faith voters will play in the upcoming election.

"They play a huge role, a decisive role," Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., told Fox News Digital. "There's no majority for the Republican Party without voters of faith. And they're going to decide this election. So we need them to turn out."

Tulsi Gabbard, former Hawaii congresswoman and candidate on former President Donald Trump's shortlist for vice president, said the Democratic Party "is trying to erase God from every facet of our public life."

"We will play a critical role, especially at a time where we have the Biden-Harris administration and the Democrat elite who, are fundamentally against freedom, including freedom of religion, and have a long track record that threatens people of faith and spirituality," Gabbard told Fox.

"You look at those things that happened several years ago, and you look at how that has escalated at a much higher level, an abuse of power, a targeting of people of faith and the Democratic Party that, unfortunately, is trying to erase God from every facet of our public life. Now more than ever people of faith, people of spirituality need to stand up, to defend this fundamental, God-given right and stop those who are trying to take it away from us."

Trump delivered the keynote address at the event for the major Christian grassroots organization in his continued outreach to voters of faith, a demographic that makes up a large voting block of the Republican Party.

"This is a moment for folks of faith to stand up and be counted and be engaged in the public square, in the marketplace of ideas, and certainly in the November election," Daniel Cameron, former attorney general of Kentucky, said. "I think the more folks that are Christians get engaged in this process, the better the turnout is going to be."

Arizona Senate candidate Kari Lake told Fox that the Christian and Jewish communities are fighting for their First Amendment rights in November.

"I think it's going to be massive. I mean, we're seeing so many things happening that go against our morals and beliefs. For people who are Christian, people who are Jewish right now of all faiths, and they're realizing that we have a unique right in the United States is called the First Amendment, our freedom to practice a religion of our choice," Lake said in an interview. "And if we watch our Constitution crumble, we don't have that ability anymore. This is the last bastion for freedom of religion in this country. And we have to save that and protect that."

Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, said that faith voters "are going to play a huge role in this election."

Alveda King, niece of Martin Luther King Jr., also noted that "voters of faith have an obligation and a responsibility to unify, to get out and vote. It will make all the difference in the world."

The Republicans also shared how their faith is at the center of their political philosophy.

"The way I was raised, we weren't raised to talk about politics. We were raised to talk about what was right, what was wrong, what was fair, what was unfair, and ultimately what God said about it," Lieutenant Governor Mark Robinson, R-N.C., told Fox News Digital about his faith. "We learned those tenets before we ever spoke about politics, before I knew what a Republican or Democrat was. And so, while they've shaped me since I've been an adult, those issues have shaped me since I've been a child."