ELECTIONS

Faith voters will 'decide this election,' according to prominent GOP members

One of Trump's rumored 2024 vice presidential picks said, 'Now more than ever people of faith, people of spirituality need to stand up'

Brandon Gillespie By Brandon Gillespie , Aubrie Spady Fox News
Published
Prominent GOP members at major conference reveal importance of faith voters in upcoming election

Prominent GOP members at major conference reveal importance of faith voters in upcoming election

Prominent Republicans shared the important role faith voters will play on the November ballot while speaking to Fox News Digital at the Faith & Freedom Coalition’s Road to Majority conference.

WASHINGTON, D.C.— Leaders of the GOP are encouraging voters of faith to cast their vote in November, saying the Democratic Party is targeting people of faith.

Fox News Digital spoke with prominent members of the Republican Party at the Faith & Freedom Coalition’s Road to Majority conference in Washington, D.C., about the role faith voters will play in the upcoming election. 

"They play a huge role, a decisive role," Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., told Fox News Digital. "There's no majority for the Republican Party without voters of faith. And they're going to decide this election. So we need them to turn out."

Tulsi Gabbard, former Hawaii congresswoman and candidate on former President Donald Trump's shortlist for vice president, said the Democratic Party "is trying to erase God from every facet of our public life."

TRUMP FIRES UP MAJOR FAITH GATHERING JUST DAYS AHEAD OF FIRST DEBATE CLASH WITH BIDEN

Sen Josh Hawley speaks to Fox News Digital at the Faith &amp; Freedom Coalition’s Road to Majority conference in Washington, D.C.

Sen Josh Hawley speaks to Fox News Digital at the Faith & Freedom Coalition’s Road to Majority conference in Washington, D.C. (Fox News Digital)

"We will play a critical role, especially at a time where we have the Biden-Harris administration and the Democrat elite who, are fundamentally against freedom, including freedom of religion, and have a long track record that threatens people of faith and spirituality," Gabbard told Fox. 

"You look at those things that happened several years ago, and you look at how that has escalated at a much higher level, an abuse of power, a targeting of people of faith and the Democratic Party that, unfortunately, is trying to erase God from every facet of our public life. Now more than ever people of faith, people of spirituality need to stand up, to defend this fundamental, God-given right and stop those who are trying to take it away from us."

Trump delivered the keynote address at the event for the major Christian grassroots organization in his continued outreach to voters of faith, a demographic that makes up a large voting block of the Republican Party.

TRUMP'S POTENTIAL RUNNING MATES TO COMPETE FOR APPROVAL AT MAJOR CHRISTIAN CONFERENCE AS SPECULATION SWIRLS

"This is a moment for folks of faith to stand up and be counted and be engaged in the public square, in the marketplace of ideas, and certainly in the November election," Daniel Cameron, former attorney general of Kentucky, said. "I think the more folks that are Christians get engaged in this process, the better the turnout is going to be."

Former congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard shared what role faith voters will play in the 2024 election.

Former congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard shared what role faith voters will play in the 2024 election. (Fox News Digital)

Arizona Senate candidate Kari Lake told Fox that the Christian and Jewish communities are fighting for their First Amendment rights in November. 

"I think it's going to be massive. I mean, we're seeing so many things happening that go against our morals and beliefs. For people who are Christian, people who are Jewish right now of all faiths, and they're realizing that we have a unique right in the United States is called the First Amendment, our freedom to practice a religion of our choice," Lake said in an interview. "And if we watch our Constitution crumble, we don't have that ability anymore. This is the last bastion for freedom of religion in this country. And we have to save that and protect that."

Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, said that faith voters "are going to play a huge role in this election."

Arizona Senate candidate Kari Lake told Fox voters need to "help save this wonderful country where we do have freedom of religion." 

Arizona Senate candidate Kari Lake told Fox voters need to "help save this wonderful country where we do have freedom of religion."  (Fox News Digital)

Alveda King, niece of Martin Luther King Jr., also noted that "voters of faith have an obligation and a responsibility to unify, to get out and vote. It will make all the difference in the world."

The Republicans also shared how their faith is at the center of their political philosophy. 

CLICK HERE TO GET FOX NEWS APP

"The way I was raised, we weren't raised to talk about politics. We were raised to talk about what was right, what was wrong, what was fair, what was unfair, and ultimately what God said about it," Lieutenant Governor Mark Robinson, R-N.C., told Fox News Digital about his faith. "We learned those tenets before we ever spoke about politics, before I knew what a Republican or Democrat was. And so, while they've shaped me since I've been an adult, those issues have shaped me since I've been a child."

Brandon Gillespie is an associate editor at Fox News. Follow him on X at @BGillespieAL.

