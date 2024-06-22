Trump fires up major faith gathering just days ahead of first clash with Biden

Former President Trump fired up a major gathering of conservative and faith voters on Saturday, just days ahead of what's expected to be an epic head-to-head battle with President Biden in the first presidential debate of 2024.

A diverse crowd of more than a thousand attendees of the Faith & Freedom Coalition's annual Road to Majority conference piled into the Washington Hilton's ballroom to hear the former president, who spared no time in mentioning the pending clash.

"Nobody's going to be watching the debate on Thursday night, right?" Trump said, prompting laughs from the crowd.

INSIDERS REVEAL HOW BIDEN, TRUMP ARE PREPPING FOR THE 1ST 2024 PRESIDENTIAL DEBATE

He spent part of his opening remarks calling for Christians to get out and vote in November. "Christians don't vote that much. You don't have to vote in four years, but you have to vote this time," he joked.

Trump spoke on a number of issues important to voters of faith, including late-term abortion and his administration's movement of the U.S. embassy in Israel from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem.

"Never again will the federal government be used to target Americans of faith," Trump said, referencing crackdowns on gatherings during the COVID-19 pandemic.

He also lamented religion "becoming less and less important" across the country, citing its decline as a reason the country is facing crime and other problems.

KEY DEM SENATE CANDIDATE WHO ACCUSED OPPONENT OF ELECTION DENIALISM HAS HISTORY OF QUESTIONING RESULTS

The Road to Majority Conference is hosted annually by F&F, a major Christian grassroots organization with more than 3 million members across the U.S. The conference is known as the largest public policy gathering of conservative Christian activists in the U.S., and will focus on policy issues that matter most to voters of faith ahead of the 2024 election .

Republican Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin spoke just ahead of Trump, issuing a call to action to get the former president back into the White House, as well as strengthened Republican majorities in Congress.

The two appeared together for the first time ever earlier this month — not long after a poll showed Trump and Biden tied in the blue-leaning state — fanning the rumors already circulating that Youngkin is being considered as a potential vice presidential running mate.

Other prominent speakers at the conference were South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem, former Housing and Urban Development Secretary Dr. Ben Carson, former Hawaii Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, who left the Democratic Party in 2022, South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham and Tennessee Sen. Bill Hagerty.

BIDEN MAKES MAJOR GAINS WITH CRUCIAL VOTING GROUP AHEAD OF 1ST DEBATE WITH TRUMP: POLL

Noem, Carson and Gabbard have also all been mentioned as potential running mates for Trump. The event marks the latest instance where a number of those reportedly in the running for the role could be competing on stage for Trump's approval ahead of the Republican National Convention this summer.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Trump will meet Biden on an Atlanta stage this Thursday in a debate hosted by CNN, the first meeting between the two rivals since their final debate ahead of the 2020 presidential election.

The two are only expected to meet on the debate stage one other time ahead of the November general election, when ABC News hosts its debate in September.