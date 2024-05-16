Trump's potential running mates to compete for approval at major Christian conference as speculation swirls

Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account - free of charge. Please enter a valid email address.

FIRST ON FOX: An influential conservative group announced Thursday a list of major names who will appear at its big annual conference next month, including some being viewed as possible running mates for former President Trump.

The Road to Majority Conference is hosted annually by the Faith & Freedom Coalition (F&F), a major Christian grassroots organization with more than 3 million members across the U.S. The gathering is known as the largest public policy gathering of conservative Christian activists in the U.S., and will focus on policy issues that matter most to voters of faith ahead of the 2024 election.

Those speaking at the conference include Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin, South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem, former Housing and Urban Development Secretary Dr. Ben Carson, former Hawaii Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, who left the Democratic Party in 2022, South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham and Tennessee Sen. Bill Hagerty.

Youngkin, Noem, Carson and Gabbard have all been mentioned as potential running mates for Trump. The event marks the latest instance where a number of those reportedly in the running for the role could be competing on stage for Trump's approval ahead of the Republican National Convention this summer.

The event will also give those potentially on Trump's shortlist a chance to display their views on certain policy points that matter to many voters of faith, including abortion and the importance of family values. Those positions could become a factor in Trump's decision as he seeks to find the right candidate to balance the ticket.

"It is our aspiration, not to be the only such organization out there doing it, but certainly to be one of the most important turnout vehicles for voters of faith in the 2024 election," F&F founder Ralph Reed told Fox News Digital in an interview ahead of the announcement.

"If you look at the numbers, roughly 27% of the electorate is self-identified born again evangelical. Another roughly 11% are frequently mass-attending pro-life Roman Catholics. You're talking about 38% of the electorate. It's well over half and approaching 60% of the entire Republican vote. There is no road to majority or road to victory without this vote turning out in robust numbers," he added.

Reed told Fox that Democrats were hoping to make abortion, a major issue for some Christians, a front-and-center talking point this year because "they don't have anything else to talk about. They can't talk about the economy. They can't talk about the border. They can't talk about peace and prosperity. They're trying to change the subject and that's fine."

He predicted that, although some states will have ballot initiatives linked to abortion on the ballot — a concern for some Republican strategists — voters driven to the polls to vote for those initiatives wouldn't necessarily automatically vote for the Democrats.

Although he would not name a specific person he thought would be the best pick for Trump, Reed said one would have to "go back to 1980" to find a shortlist with as many "qualified and capable" people."

Reed told Fox that more names could be added to the list of speakers ahead of the conference.

The conference will be held June 20-22 at the Washington Hilton in Washington, D.C.