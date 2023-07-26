Progressive 'Squad' member mocked after 'thirst strike' lasts just 8 hours: 'What a hero'

Progressive Congressman Greg Casar, a new member of the "The Squad," faced mockery on social media after pledging to go on a "thirst strike" in solidarity with federal workers that ended up lasting only eight hours.

"Just took my last drink of water before my thirst strike with the one and only, Dolores Huerta. #WorkersCanWait," Casar, D-Texas, whose district represents parts of Austin and San Antonio, Texas, posted on Tuesday morning . He pledged to abstain from liquids as he called for a federal heat rule to protect workers as they faced high temperatures across the country.

"Today I’m on a thirst strike on the steps of the U.S. Capitol – not drinking water or taking breaks, through rain or shine, in solidarity with our nation’s workers," Casar wrote in another post. "Currently there are NO federal protections for workers exposed to heat."

Casar's thirst strike ended eight hours later, prompting criticism from conservatives on Twitter.

"Congrats on… existing between early lunch and late dinner," CNN commentator Scott Jennings tweeted.



"eight whole hours what a hero," Washington Free Beacon reporter Andrew Kerr tweeted.

"Libs get participation trophies for literally skipping breakfast," The Spectator reporter Matthew Foldi tweeted.

Casar's thirst strike on the steps of the Capitol on Tuesday drew a crowd that included progressive Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., and reporters who tweeted photos of Casar being monitored by medical professionals.

Casar's office did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Fox News Digital.

Fox News Digital's Louis Casiano contributed to this report.