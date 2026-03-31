Profanity-fueled social media posts heat up Arkansas Republican runoff for secretary of state

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Confrontational and expletive-laden social media posts by a Republican candidate for Arkansas secretary of state are in the campaign spotlight in a GOP nomination runoff election in the solidly red state.

U.S. Army veteran Bryan Norris is facing off against state Sen. Kim Hammer in Tuesday's ballot box battle for the Republican nomination in the race to succeed Secretary of State Cole Jester.

Both candidates for the top elections job in Arkansas have spotlighted their support for President Donald Trump but have offered different plans for implementing the president's push to overhaul voting.

Hammer enjoys the backing of top Arkansas Republicans, including Sen. Tom Cotton, Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders, Lt. Gov. Leslie Rutledge, Attorney General Tim Griffin and Jester.

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The current secretary of state, in endorsing Hammer, called on Norris to drop out of the race over his controversial past social media posts.

Among those posts is one responding to Cotton where Norris, pointing to the senator, wrote, "With all due respect, and from one combat veteran to another ... F--- You Tom!"

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Asked about the profane comment, Norris told the Camden News it stemmed from long-standing frustrations he had with the senator after he retired from the Army.

In an interview with KATV, Norris acknowledged using "some salty language from time to time" but pledged, "you’re never going to hear me talk or speak that way again."

Norris, who is running as an outsider and is backed by far-right Trump allies, including former national security adviser Michael Flynn and MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell, and Hammer were the top two vote-getters in Arkansas' March 3 GOP secretary of state primary. Because no candidate topped 50%, Norris and Hammer advanced to the runoff election.

The winner will face off in November's general election against Democrat Kelly Grappe, who ran unopposed for her nomination.

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The eventual Republican nominee will be considered the clear frontrunner for the general election in Arkansas, where no Democrat has won statewide since 2010.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.