Pro-impeachment GOP Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler concedes, as Trump-backed challenger Joe Kent takes lead

Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler, R-Wash., one of 10 Republican House members who voted to impeach former President Donald Trump , conceded her re-election bid Tuesday as Trump-supported challenger Joe Kent appears set to advance to the general election.

Beutler is one of two Washington representatives who voted to impeach Trump, though Rep. Dan Newhouse survived his own challenge from the right to appear on midterm election ballot in November.

In a statement, Beutler, who represents Washington state's Third Congressional District, thanked Washington state for their support, and said despite her loss she was "proud that I always told the truth, stuck to my principles, and did what I knew to be best for our country."

"Ever since I was first elected to this seat I have done my very best to serve my home region and our country. Though my campaign came up short this time, I’m proud of all we’ve accomplished together for the place where I was raised and still call home," Beutler said.

Beutler was losing by around 1,000 votes in the race for the second spot on the ballot in November, according to the Associated Press, at the time when she announced her concession. Washington’s open primary system means the two candidates who win the most votes in the primary will appear on the November ballot, regardless of party.

Kent, a former Green Beret, will face Democratic candidate Marie Perez in the election held Nov. 8.

Kent has been an ardent supporter of Trump and backed the claims that the 2020 election contained massive voter fraud that led to President Biden's victory. He closed Beutler's election night lead in the polls as the ballots were being counted over the past week in the race to represent the southern Washington district.

Kent told Fox News in July that Trump's endorsement was "most powerful endorsement in the country" and the "gold standard" of approval for America First candidates.

"He's definitely the leader of the America First Movement," Kent said of Trump. "But the other reason why the Trump endorsement was so critical in our race is because of the jungle primary here in Washington State. In order to be effective against a 12-year incumbent, we had to really rally around one candidate," Kent said in a previous interview.

Incumbent GOP Washington Rep. Dan Newhouse, who represents the neighboring Fourth Congressional district, defeated conservative challenger Loren Culp and advanced to the general election against a Democratic candidate despite his own vote for Trump's impeachment. Newhouse will face Democrat Doug White in November.

Fox News' Kyle Morris contributed to this report.