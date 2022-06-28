Pro-choice protesters hang 'Biden, protect abortion' banner from DC crane

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Pro-Choice protesters scrambled up a crane in Washington, D.C., to hang a banner calling on President Joe Biden to protect abortion on Tuesday.

The banner read, "Biden, protect abortion," according to witnesses.

Biden has vowed to do everything within his power to protect abortion rights following the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade on Friday.

"Protesters (two people rappelling) on a DC construction crane," wrote one Twitter user who saw the sign. "Sign reads ‘Biden, protect abortion.'"

SUPREME COURT OVERTURNS ROE V. WADE IN LANDMARK OPINION

The incident comes just days after the White House declared that Biden does not support packing the court. Many Democrats have called to add more justices to the Supreme Court to offset the current 6-3 conservative majority.

SUPREME COURT OVERTURNS ROE V. WADE IN LANDMARK OPINION: LIVE UPDATES

"So, I know I've … I was asked this question yesterday, and I've been asked it before — and I think the president himself … about expanding the court," White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters last week. "That is something that the president does not agree with. That is not something that he wants to do."

Many high-profile Democrats have pushed Biden to pack the court following the end of Roe, including Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass.

"This court has lost legitimacy. They have burned whatever legitimacy they may still have had after their gun decision, after their voting decision, after their union decision," Warren told ABC News in remarks on the ruling.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"They just took the last of it and set a torch to it," she added. "I believe we need to get some confidence back in our court and that means we need more justices on the United States Supreme Court."