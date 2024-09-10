Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Delaware

Primary results are in, race is set to replace Democratic governor of Biden's home state in November

Election Day matchup set for Delaware voters to decide state's next governor

By Elizabeth Elkind Fox News
Published
close
Delaware GOP candidate for governor vows to beat 1-party rule in Biden's home state Video

Delaware GOP candidate for governor vows to beat 1-party rule in Biden's home state

Mike Ramone, a Republican state representative running for governor of Delaware, spoke with Fox News Digital about his campaign to flip the governor's office to GOP control for the first time in 32 years.

The November matchup is set for Delaware voters who will decide their state’s next governor.

New Castle County Executive Matt Meyer won the Democratic primary Tuesday, besting Delaware Lt. Gov. Bethany Hall-Long and National Wildlife Federation CEO Collin O’Mara.

Meyer was the only one of the three candidates who had not had political experience in Dover, the state capital.

On the Republican side, Delaware House Minority Leader Mike Ramone also won a three-way primary against a former New York City police officer and another GOP hopeful.

He’s seeking to position himself as a moderate in the blue state, telling Delaware Online, "I’m not deep blue, and I’m not scarlet red."

CLICK HERE FOR THE LATEST FOX NEWS 2024 ELECTION POLLING

John Carney

Delaware Gov. John Carney is term limited at the end of 2024. (Getty Images)

HEAD HERE FOR THE LATEST FOX NEWS ELECTION RESULTS

But a Republican has little chance of winning statewide office in Delaware, which is President Biden’s home state and the state he served as senator from 1973 to 2009.

Delaware has not had a GOP governor since January 1993, and registered Democrat voters significantly outnumber Republicans.

Ramone told Fox News Digital in July that his goal was to flip the state red.

Biden during investment announcement

Delaware is President Biden's home state. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

"Delaware has been controlled by one party for 32 years. And I am here to give Delaware a choice," Ramone said. "Balance brings discussion and discussion brings vetting and vetting avoids unintended consequences." 

Gov. John Carney is ineligible to run again after having reached his two-term limit.

He previously served as lieutenant governor and as Delaware’s lone member of the House of Representatives.

WHAT AYOTTE TOLD FOX NEWS ALONG THE NEW HAMPSHIRE CAMPAIGN TRAIL

Bethany Hall Long

Delaware Lt. Gov. Bethany Hall-Long was one of the Democratic primary contenders. (Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Carney had endorsed Hall-Long to be his successor, but allegations of campaign finance impropriety hampered her momentum.

Like Carney, both of Delaware's senators and its House representative are all Democrats.

Elizabeth Elkind is a politics reporter for Fox News Digital leading coverage of the House of Representatives. Previous digital bylines seen at Daily Mail and CBS News.

Follow on Twitter at @liz_elkind and send tips to elizabeth.elkind@fox.com

More from Politics