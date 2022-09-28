Preserving democracy top issue to Dem voters in key midterm state, GOP leads AZ Gov race in new poll

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Preserving the democracy is the top issue for Democratic voters in yet another battleground state, according to two new polls that also reveal which Arizona candidates are leading in the last six weeks before the midterm elections.

Despite the nation's inflation rate climbing to 8.3% in August, a Marist Poll in Arizona found that preserving democracy was the most concerning issue to 44% of likely Democratic voters in the state, and abortion ranked as the issue of top importance to 26%.

Among the Republican respondents, 50% said that inflation was the most pressing issue, while immigration was most concerning to 24% of likely GOP registered voters.

In the Copper State, Trump-backed GOP nominee Kari Lake secured a lead in the governor's race with 49% support over Democrat opponent Katie Hobbs, who was the choice candidate to 46% of those who said they are definitely voting in November's election.

IN KEY MIDTERM STATES, DEM VOTERS MOVE ON FROM ABORTION, NOW SAY PROTECTING DEMOCRACY TOP ELECTION ISSUE

According to the poll, Democrats are leading in the state's Senate race, with incumbent Sen. Mark Kelly, D-Ariz., claiming 50% of the vote among those who said they are definitely voting in the fall, while Trump-endorsed Blake Masters received 45% support.

MARK KELLY LIKES WHAT ARIZONA HAS BECOME AS A RESULT OF THE SOUTHERN BORDER CRISIS: BLAKE MASTERS

The GOP is leading on the generic congressional ballot over Democrats, 48% to 44%, while President Biden received a low approval rating of 39% among Arizonans.

The Marist Poll results, conducted from Sept. 19 - 22 with a margin on error of 3.4 percentage points, mirrored another Arizona survey from Suffolk University that found "threats to the democracy" and abortion were both the top issue to 29% of registered Democratic voters, while 52% of Republicans believe the focus should be on inflation and the economy. The newfound concern among Democrats followed Biden's recent rhetoric that "extreme MAGA Republicans" are "threats to the democracy" who have a philosophy akin to "semi-fascism."

In the Suffolk University's poll, Kelly was also ahead of Masters in the Senate race 49% to 42%, while Hobbs held a slim lead of only one percentage point over Lake, 46% to 45%.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Suffolk University poll was conducted, Sept. 21-25 with a margin of error of plus or minus 4.4 percentage points.