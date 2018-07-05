Porn star lawyer says he'll run against Trump

The anti-Trump porn star lawyer said Wednesday that if there is no viable candidate against President Tump, he will run for office, Politico reported.

“IF (big) he seeks re-election, I will run, but only if I think that there is no other candidate in the race that has a REAL chance at beating him. We can't relive 2016. I love this country, our values and our people too much to sit by while they are destroyed. #FightClub #Basta,“ Avenatti tweeted.

Avenatti, who has garnered national attention as the attorney for Daniels, the porn actress who is suing President Donald Trump following an alleged 2006 affair, said Wednesday that the court filing was "part of a smear campaign" and stressed that he doesn't personally owe any of the money.

"There is no question this is politically motivated," he said. "I do not owe anything personally. And any representation to the contrary is completely false."

Lawyers for the government said they had attempted for months to contact Avenatti and his lawyer to settle the debt but were ignored. They allege Avenatti and his former firm "deliberately made no attempts to pay the delinquent amount."

Court documents say Avenatti is the "managing member and majority equity holder" of Eagan Avenatti and "solely owns and controls" another firm, Avenatti & Associates, which represents Daniels.

"The debtor and its responsible officer Michael Avenatti have deliberately made no attempts to pay the delinquent amount which they previously agreed to do by stipulation," Assistant U.S. Attorney Najah Shariff wrote.

Avenatti and his former firm "made misrepresentations to the detriment of the United States" that should not be condoned by the court, Shariff said in the motion.

