Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Alabama
Published

Polls close in Alabama amid contentious Senate and gubernatorial GOP primary races

Katie Britt, Mo Brooks, Mike Durant among Senate candidates as Kay Ivey seeks another term as governor

Kyle Morris
By Kyle Morris | Fox News
close
Mo Brooks lampoons ‘racist’ liberal media on claims of GOP ‘white supremacy’ ahead of Alabama Senate primary Video

Mo Brooks lampoons ‘racist’ liberal media on claims of GOP ‘white supremacy’ ahead of Alabama Senate primary

Rep. Mo Brooks, R-Ala., a candidate to replace retiring Sen. Richard Shelby, R-Ala., in Alabama's U.S. Senate race, is pushing back on Democrats and the liberal media over claims that the GOP is the party of "White supremacy."

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Polls in Alabama have closed as one candidate who recently surged in polling aims to obtain a seat held by longtime Alabama Republican Sen. Richard Shelby, who is retiring at the end of his term.

Ahead of the election on Tuesday, leading contenders for the Republican nomination in the Alabama Senate race were Katie Boyd Britt, Shelby's former chief of staff who once led the Business Council of Alabama; Rep. Mo Brooks, R-Ala., an outspoken conservative in Congress who received an endorsement from Trump but later lost it; and Mike Durant, a business owner in the state and a former Army pilot who was involved in the "Black Hawk Down" incident.

Alabama Senate candidates Mike Durant (L), Katie Britt (M), Mo Brooks (R)

Alabama Senate candidates Mike Durant (L), Katie Britt (M), Mo Brooks (R) (Durant campaign / Britt campaign, / Bill Clark, CQ Roll Call )

The contentious GOP primary race for the Senate is likely to lead to a runoff election on June 21 should no candidate garner more than 50% of Tuesday's vote.

Trump weighed in on several races that took place on Tuesday in the Yellowhammer State and had initially endorsed Brooks last year. Trump later rescinded the endorsement after he accused Brooks of going "woke" when he told voters in the state it was time to place focus on the 2022 and 2024 elections, instead of looking back to 2020. Brooks was one of few members in Congress who offered overwhelming support for Trump following his loss in the 2020 presidential election, which Trump continues to contest.

ALABAMA VOTERS HEAD TO THE POLLS IN HEATED REPUBLICAN PRIMARIES FOR SENATE, GOVERNOR

Rep. Mo Brooks, R-Ala., speaks to Fox News' Brandon Gillespie ahead of the Republican primary in the race to be Alabama's next U.S. senator.

Rep. Mo Brooks, R-Ala., speaks to Fox News' Brandon Gillespie ahead of the Republican primary in the race to be Alabama's next U.S. senator. (Brandon Gillespie/Fox News)

Ahead of Tuesday's election, Trump took a shot at Brooks on his TRUTH Social platform that debuted earlier this year. 

"CAN'T DO THAT MO," Trump wrote in response to a report that Brooks was still using campaign mailers claiming to have Trump's endorsement.

While Trump offered no further endorsement of a candidate in the race ahead of the primary election, Britt told Fox News Digital last week that she had the opportunity to update him on the race and touted herself as "the best candidate to advance the America First agenda." If elected, Britt, who was perceived throughout the race as a more establishment-minded candidate, would become the first woman from Alabama to obtain a seat in the U.S. Senate.

Alabama Senate candidate Katie Britt stands alongside her son and daughter as she speaks to members of the media after voting in Montgomery on May 24, 2022.

Alabama Senate candidate Katie Britt stands alongside her son and daughter as she speaks to members of the media after voting in Montgomery on May 24, 2022. (Britt campaign)

Durant has faced numerous battles during his campaign for the Senate, with questions about out of state donations and potential ties to a Super PAC being at the forefront.

Earlier this year, it was reported that Durant was potentially connected to a national group tied to Big Tech executives that hoped to move the center of power in the U.S. Senate to the middle by electing moderate senators in races this year and beyond. His campaign was heavily supported by the Alabama Patriots PAC.

Republican Alabama Senate candidate and former "Black Hawk Down" pilot Mike Durant speaks with Fox News' Brandon Gillespie ahead of the Alabama primary elections.

Republican Alabama Senate candidate and former "Black Hawk Down" pilot Mike Durant speaks with Fox News' Brandon Gillespie ahead of the Alabama primary elections. (Brandon Gillespie/Fopx)

SENATE CANDIDATE KATIE BRITT'S MESSAGE TO ‘DISASTER’ JOE BIDEN AHEAD OF ALABAMA PRIMARY ELECTION: ‘GAME ON’

Britt, Brooks and Durant all received substantial support from voters in the state throughout their campaigns, but ahead of Tuesday's primary, Brooks surged in the polls and took second place behind Britt.

While most eyes were focused on the Republican race for Senate, others took into consideration that incumbent Republican Gov. Kay Ivey, who largely refused to debate her opponents, could find herself in a runoff election.

Ivey, who formerly served as state treasurer and lieutenant governor for the state, became Alabama's 54th governor in 2017 after then-Gov. Robert Bentley resigned due to a sex scandal involving a political aide. She was first elected to the position in 2018.

Alabama Governor Kay Ivey speaks during a presentation at the opening of a Mercedes-Benz electric vehicle Battery Factory.

Alabama Governor Kay Ivey speaks during a presentation at the opening of a Mercedes-Benz electric vehicle Battery Factory. (REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage)

Billing her tenure at the helm of the state in campaign ads as "Alabama's most conservative governor," Ivey has remained largely in step with Alabamians as she opposed policies offered by the Biden administration. But her handling of COVID-19 and placing blame on the unvaccinated for the continuation of the pandemic did not resonate well with many voters in the state.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Last July, Ivey pleaded with voters in the state to get vaccinated as she insisted that "folks are supposed to have common sense." At the time, Ivey said it was "time to start blaming the unvaccinated folks, not the vaccinated folks" and claimed the unvaccinated residents in Alabama were "letting us down."

Ivey faced numerous opponents who received praise throughout the state in recent months, including Tim James, a businessman and the son of former Alabama Governor Fob James; Lynda Blanchard, a businesswoman who served as the United States Ambassador to Slovenia from 2019 until 2021; and Lew Burdette, a Vestavia Hills native and the former chief operating officer for Books-A-Million.

Kyle Morris covers politics for Fox News. On Twitter: @RealKyleMorris.

More from Politics