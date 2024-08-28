Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Georgia

Police motorcycle escorting Vice President Harris’s motorcade in Georgia crashes

Harris kicked off a two-day bus swing through the southeastern portion of the key battleground state

Greg Wehner By Greg Wehner Fox News
Published
close
Kamala Harris tries to woo swing state voters: Mark Meredith Video

Kamala Harris tries to woo swing state voters: Mark Meredith

Fox News correspondent Mark Meredith has the latest on Vice President Kamala Harris' pursuit of swing state votes on 'Special Report.'

A police motorcycle escorting Vice President Harris’s motorcade in Savannah, Georgia crashed shortly after departing a restaurant on Wednesday.

In an email by a reporter from The Christian Science Monitor who was part of the vice-presidential pool, the reporter wrote that the motorcade slowed and went around a police motorcycle that had crashed.

One person was on the ground where blood was visible.

"At least one other person was tending to the person on the ground," the reporter wrote. "There were two motorcycles stopped and one on the ground. It looked like the single motorcycle had lost control, not collided with something else."

HARRIS LAUNCHES 2-DAY SWING THROUGH CRUCIAL STATE HYPED BY GOP GOVERNOR AS MUST-WIN FOR TRUMP

Kamala Harris economic speech

Vice President and Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris speaks at the Hendrick Center for Automotive Excellence on the Scott Northern Wake Campus of Wake Tech Community College in Raleigh, North Carolina, on August 16, 2024.  (ALLISON JOYCE/AFP via Getty Images)

Fox News received a report from the pool saying, "At 1917 ET, our van drove by what appeared to be a police officer or trooper who sustained a motorcycle injury [,] and another officer or trooper attending to the victim on the ground."

According to the pool reporter, the motorcade stopped on the highway at 7:20 p.m. and started rolling again at 7:23 p.m., passing a white bus that was part of the motorcade but had since parked on the side of the road.

Fox News Digital has reached out to the White House and Harris’s campaign team for additional information, including the status of the officer involved.

THIS POPULAR GOP GOVERNOR SAYS HIS STATE'S A MUST WIN FOR TRUMP

Harris-Motorcade

US Vice President Kamala Harris exits her motorcade to board Air Force Two at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland. (Photo by KEVIN LAMARQUE/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

Just before the incident, Harris and her running mate, Wisconsin Gov. Tim Walz made a stop at Sandfly BBQ in Savannah, Georgia, where they greeted the owner of the restaurant, employees and some locals.

On Wednesday, Harris and Walz kicked off a two-day bus swing through the southeastern portion of the key battleground state.

The vice president's message is that Georgia is once again in play in November's election.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Georgia has long been a reliably red state in White House elections, and Joe Biden narrowly edged then-President Trump in 2020 to become the first Democrat in nearly three decades to capture Georgia.

Fox News Digital’s Paul Steinhauser contributed to this report.

Greg Wehner is a breaking news reporter for Fox News Digital.

Story tips and can be sent to Greg.Wehner@Fox.com and on Twitter @GregWehner.

More from Politics